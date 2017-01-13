Paris Club loan: FG refunds N388.3bn to states

The Federal Government has effected the payment of about N388.3 billion to 35 states as refund of the Paris Club loan over deductions.

This action is in line with helping states fulfil their financial obligations due to the economic recession.

This figure is different from the budget support facility the states have received on a regular basis since 2016, from the Federal Government.

According to statistics released by the Federal Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC) as at December 27, 2016, 35 states have been paid a total of N388, 304, 379, 072.96.

Additional information released by FAAC indicates that Ondo state is to receive 50% of the refund due to the transition of leadership while further instruction is being awaited on the balance of payment.

The information also indicates that Adamawa, Oyo and Taraba states, and the second tranche of payment to Kwara, represent the portions due to the respective local governments.

A breakdown of the payment shows that Abia, Adamawa, Akwa Ibom, Anambra and Bauchi states got N10.6 billion, N4.8 billion, N14.5 billion, N11.3 billion and N12.7 billion respectively.

In the same vein, Bayelsa, Benue, Borno, Cross River, Delta, Ebonyi and Edo states were paid N14.5 billion, N12.7 billion, N13.6 billion, N11.3 billion, N14.5 billion, N8.3 billion and N11.3 billion respectively.

According to the FAAC document, Ekiti, Enugu, Gombe, Imo, Jigawa, Kaduna, Katsina, Kebbi and Kogi states got N8.8 billion, N9.9 billion, N8.3 billion, N13.02 billion, N13.2 billion, N14.3 billion, N14.5 billion, N11.1 billion and N11.2 billion respectively, from the Federal Government.

As already stated, Kwara state got payments in two tranches tagged on the FAAC document as Kwara 22a and Kwara 22b. The figure for Kwara 22a as contained on the document is N5.4 billion while Kwara 22b is N3.7 billion.

The breakdown shows that Lagos state got N14.5 billion, Nasarawa N8.4 billion, Niger N13.4 billion, Ogun N10.6 billion, Ondo N6.5 billion and Osun N11.7 billion while Oyo state got N7.2 billion.

In the other disbursements, Plateau, Rivers, Sokoto, Taraba, Yobe and Zamfara states got N10.4 billion, N14.5 billion, N11.9 billion, N4.2 billion, N10.06 billion and N10.1 billion respectively.

The various payments to the states is indicative of the Buhari presidency’s commitment to ensuring inclusive development and the actualisation of the administration’s agenda.

