Pres. Buhari speaks with troops in Sambisa via video-call

As part of celebrations to mark the 2017 Armed Forces Remembrance Day, President Muhammadu Buhari held a video-call with troops at the Sambisa forest.

Flanked by the Service Chiefs and the Senate President Bukola Saraki, President Buhari who tweeted the call as the “high point of my day” also spoke with troops in Yola, Adamawa and those in Liberia.

High point of my day: speaking with troops in Sambisa Forest via video-call. Also spoke w/ the Air Component in Yola, & soldiers in Liberia pic.twitter.com/d73USiopLW — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) January 15, 2017

Comments