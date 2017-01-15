The News Blog

Pres. Buhari speaks with troops in Sambisa via video-call

As part of celebrations to mark the 2017 Armed Forces Remembrance Day, President Muhammadu Buhari held a video-call with troops at the Sambisa forest.

Flanked by the Service Chiefs and the Senate President Bukola Saraki, President Buhari who tweeted the call as the “high point of my day” also spoke with troops in Yola, Adamawa and those in Liberia.

Comments

Tags

You may also like

Personally lead us to Sambisa, Aisha Yesufu dares Pres. Buhari

Armed Forces Remembrance Day: “Our heroes’ll never be forgotten” – Aisha Buhari

Opposition plotting against me – Peter Obi

Troops kill 13 terrorists, rescue 58 persons

Boko Haram: Troops repel attack in Borno, kill 10

Buhari, ECOWAS leaders, Barrow exit Gambia after failing to convince Jammeh

Southern Kaduna killings: BBOG criticises Buhari for failing to take action

The Armed Forces have kept Nigeria safe – Saraki

Jammeh: Buhari arrives Gambia for ECOWAS mediation (PHOTOS)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.