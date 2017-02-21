Saraki reads letter requesting confirmation of Onnoghen as CJN

A letter from the Acting President Yemi Osinbajo requesting the confirmation of Walter Onnoghen as Chief Justice of Nigeria was read on the floor of the plenary by Senate President Bukola Saraki on Tuesday.

The National Judicial Council (NJC) had on February 9 extended Onnoghen’s acting role for three months after it was due to elapse on February 10.

The Senate could not have confirmed his nomination at the time because it was on a three-week recess.

There had been controversies over the delay by the President in sending Onnoghen’s name for confirmation.

Onnoghen was appointed acting CJN on November 10, 2016 after his predecessor, Mahmud Mohammed retired.

