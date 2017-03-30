Senators are acting like a bunch of errant schoolchildren – Buhari’s aide

by Azeez Adeniyi
Personal Assistant on Social Media to President Muhammadu Buhari, Lauretta Onochie on Wednesday said the Senate has turned itself to a chamber that works with blackmail.
In a statement on her Facebook page, Onochie described the senators as clowns.
She was reacting to the recent decision by the Senate not to screen nominees sent by President Muhammadu Buhari until Ibrahim Magu is removed as acting Chairman of the EFCC.
She wrote, “At best, the Nigerian Senate has turned itself into a trade union of some sort. Not a patriotic trade union that cares and fights for the well being of the citizens, but a blackmailing self-serving trade union that work with blackmail!
“But there are many patriotic and people-oriented senators in that Chamber. Where are they? Why are they silent? Why are they succumbing to the bullying antics of a few clowns who are being manipulated by the head cabal? Yes, the cabal!
“What are the patriotic senators doing to let Nigerians know that they are not part of the unholy and demonic alliance of the awaiting-trial cabal?
“How can they sit pretty, and allow those who are either under criminal investigations or are awaiting trials to be the ones deciding the fate of Nigerians?”
She added that the senators have neglected their principal role of lawmaking.
“So, why is the Nigerian Senate acting like a bunch of errant schoolchildren in a playground?
“For not giving me a piece of your snacks, you can’t play with us. Bullying and intimidation! Many of us remember this from our primary school days. It’s back in our Senate!,” she said.
the 8th senate have lost there intergrity and respect in nigeria, many of them will not see 2019 to win, they are dancing there last arombo dance, nigerians shouldnt bother. Let be prayerful. Cheers
The so call presidential aids calling the senators names hiding under the wings of the president should come out and interpret the Policy of separation of powers….!!!!??? They are not better than any of the senators in the red chamber… Note that they were voted for and are there just as the president too….!!!! Watch what you spilled out… It will get back to you tomorrow…..!!!!! Wait for you turn…!!!