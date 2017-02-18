The Thread: Audu’s unfortunate arrest is a teachable moment, Oby Ezekwesili says | #FreeAudu

Yesterday, Audu Maikori was arrested and shipped to Abuja for ‘inciting violence’. Today, Ms Ezekwesili spoke with the state governor, El Rufai, who says he will release Audu, but wants to teach him some lessons about consequences.

I urged the @GovKaduna to get @Audu out & he replied that his policy of Consequences was important for stemming killings in #SouthernKaduna. — Oby Ezekwesili (@obyezeks) February 18, 2017

The @GovKaduna stated that the actions for which @Audu apologized inflamed the #SouthKaduna conflict more & so the law taking its course. — Oby Ezekwesili (@obyezeks) February 18, 2017

I asked the @GovKaduna to consider @Audu 's apology and his unfortunate arrest as a TEACHABLE MOMENT for both the Government & everyone. — Oby Ezekwesili (@obyezeks) February 18, 2017

People already know how stridently I insist on EVIDENCE-BASED ADVOCACY. WE all must take a LESSON from this. @GovKaduna @Audu. #LESSON — Oby Ezekwesili (@obyezeks) February 18, 2017

There's no basis for a Govt clamp down on Citizens' FACT-BASED advocacy on ANY ISSUE. So @Audu admitted he was WRONG. Accept it @GovKaduna — Oby Ezekwesili (@obyezeks) February 18, 2017

I told @GovKaduna that it was best to FREE @Audu & use this as the Govt's POLICY MOMENT to get its MESSAGE of CONSEQUENCES thru to Public. — Oby Ezekwesili (@obyezeks) February 18, 2017

I pressed on the NECESSITY for @GovKaduna to act to FREE @Audu and allow all sides to LEARN the RIGHT LESSON from this painful episode. — Oby Ezekwesili (@obyezeks) February 18, 2017

At the end of our discussion, @GovKaduna agreed to ACT and FREE @Audu quickly and end this unfortunate development. WILL WATCH OUT FOR IT. — Oby Ezekwesili (@obyezeks) February 18, 2017

Upon release today, I very much hope that @GovKaduna and @Audu can find points of COLLABORATION on #SouthernKaduna after this sad episode. — Oby Ezekwesili (@obyezeks) February 18, 2017

From @obyezeks's tweets, it seems @GovKaduna wants to use @Audu has an example of his commitment to deal with the #SouthernKaduna issue.

1/ — EiE Nigeria (@EiENigeria) February 18, 2017

However, @GovKaduna's actions/inactions can also be said to incite. This tweet from 2012 was never retracted: https://t.co/FIb1H4fFij

2/ — EiE Nigeria (@EiENigeria) February 18, 2017

Oyedepo: 'incitement' to murder on a pulpit. Clarifies the date of the sermon, not the message – no consequence.#ALLNigerianLivesMatter

2/ — EiE Nigeria (@EiENigeria) February 18, 2017

Selective justice NEVER builds confidence in a State.

TB Joshua killed people through negligence- no consequence.#ALLNigerianLivesMatter

1/ — EiE Nigeria (@EiENigeria) February 18, 2017

Reactions

@obyezeks @GovKaduna @Audu This is like Trump ' s blanked ban of entry into the US. Any evidence that his tweets led to more killings. — Ile Ife (@ileiife) February 18, 2017

@obyezeks @GovKaduna

A policy of consequences that financially gratifies the actual killers but punishes those speaking against it. SMH — Charles the 1st (@9jaBloke) February 18, 2017

These fucking guys who rode on criticizing GEJ while posturing as activists are rejoicing Audu has bn arrested. These guys are demons. — Bashọ̀run Gáà (@Oddy4real) February 17, 2017

Audu's posts are nothing compared to El-Rufai's. But guess who was inciting ppl & got arrested for it! — Mark Amaza (@amasonic) February 18, 2017

This same El Rufai that has been screaming injustice and oppression when he was in opposition. Now he is in power and he is arresting @Audu — Earthenware (@EarthenwareJ) February 18, 2017

@donjayeee @obyezeks @Audu @yunusazazzau social critics and activists want a different law when it comes to dem. Hypocrisy — yunusa abdullahi (@yunusazazzau) February 18, 2017

@yunusazazzau @donjayeee @obyezeks @Audu He made a mistake. He owned up to it publicly and apologized. Where is the hypocrisy? — Dotun Kazeem (@kazeembo) February 18, 2017

@yunusazazzau @donjayeee @obyezeks @Audu It's not the same at all. What incitement was caused that hasn't been cured by his apology? — Dotun Kazeem (@kazeembo) February 18, 2017

And what can we say about El Rufai’s comments?

@obyezeks @Audu a governor that was slow to reacting to the crisis. All of a sudden wants to use speed of light to solve it. — gretelene (@licious_icious) February 18, 2017

@obyezeks @Audu what should be done to the one who paid the killers?? Just wondering…. @elrufai — Ben Nwabueze Centre (@NwabuezeCentre) February 18, 2017

@obyezeks @Audu arrest him too after his term as guvnor is over. Even for the sin of the past. That way, we will become responsible. — Blackky (@chomopam) February 18, 2017

@obyezeks @audu @govkaduna has done more to incite killings in Nigeria than any other politician in recent history. — a boy has many gifts (@emelogu_eze) February 18, 2017

Apartheid was "legal"

Slavery was "legal"

Colonialism was "legal"

Legality is a construct of the powerful

Not of justice. – @KingDouyeAlfred — Colonel (@i_am_Anomeli) May 2, 2015

