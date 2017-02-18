The Thread: Audu’s unfortunate arrest is a teachable moment, Oby Ezekwesili says | #FreeAudu

Yesterday, Audu Maikori was arrested and shipped to Abuja for ‘inciting violence’. Today, Ms Ezekwesili spoke with the state governor, El Rufai, who says he will release Audu, but wants to teach him some lessons about consequences.

Do see below:

EIE Nigeria

Reactions

And what can we say about El Rufai’s comments?

Gbam!

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

Comments

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Loading...