The Thread: The Ghana vs Naija music wars

In the beginning was the jollof wars. To be fair, there first was Ghana must go. Then the jollof wars came along. And it raged for a while, until Zuckerberg settled it once and for all. There’s now a new battle to win, brought onto our shores by none other than the musician, Mr Eazi- a Nigerian with a deep seated love, apparently, for all things Ghanaian. It all started when he tweeted the following below:

Ghana's influence on present day "Naija Sound" cannot be over emphasized!!! — Accra2Lagos 11th feb (@mreazi) January 11, 2017

The reactions were swift and brutal

What is a Ghana?

Mr Eazi for don tweet that kind tweet before the "Life Is Eazi" concert. E for import his Ghanaian influence come sell out the tickets. — Blvck Unicorn (@Mhorackz) January 12, 2017

@mreazi the same Ghanaians that did not nominate you for the Ghana awards cos you are not a Ghanaian. Smh. — Ife (@IfedayoEsq) January 11, 2017

.@mreazi "after the Life is Eazi concert, no one is talking about me. Let me yamayama the place. Zagadat." pic.twitter.com/f9AeBfrIH7 — Chidi Okereke (@Chydee) January 12, 2017

Ghana music influenced Nigerian sound, but this is a Ghanaian artiste 😊😊😊😊😊😊😊😊😊😊😊😊😊😊😊😊😊😊😊😊😊 pic.twitter.com/BplYH8ULEn — Chidi Okereke (@Chydee) January 12, 2017

Tuface

PSquare

DBanj

Wizkid

MI

Don Jazzy

Olamide

Phyno

Davido

Tekno

Kiss Daniel

Flavour Living, breathing the Naija vibe. What is a Ghana? — Chidi Okereke (@Chydee) January 12, 2017

I may have missed some, but these have been Nigeria's biggest acts in the last decade. Pure Naija sound. Since we want to distinguish. — Chidi Okereke (@Chydee) January 12, 2017

Apart from Wizkid's Azonto and Olamide's first of all (not even close to their best songs) which other Ghanaian sound influenced these guys? — Chidi Okereke (@Chydee) January 12, 2017

But Mr Eazi Kofi, formerly known as Tosin believes Nigerian music is revolving around the sound that influenced him. Yamayama thinking. — Chidi Okereke (@Chydee) January 12, 2017

Wanted to say my mentions are very dark right now, but people will say I'm racist. So let's just say, I can't see insults coming from Ghana. pic.twitter.com/cMHwH8UI7V — Chidi Okereke (@Chydee) January 12, 2017

And since we're talking about influence, tell any Ghanaian you know that the only influence they had that cannot be overemphasized is Jake.❤ pic.twitter.com/xh0qRx7ihD — Chidi Okereke (@Chydee) January 12, 2017

Some others reckon he has a point.

Supporters Club

Some naija soundz is azonto inspired, alkaida inspired,hi-life inspired,even if u hear "mad over u" u go tink 8s a Ghanaian singing @mreazi — Juliet Ibrahim (@julietibrahim) January 12, 2017

No disrespect, he made a valid point. Listen to likes of Daddy Lumba, VIP, fuse ODG etc ..well we bit off their sound but we popularized it — Dotuncoolfm (@iamDo2dtun) January 11, 2017

Ghana has had a solid influence on Naija music. So has sukous, American R&B, Reggae, Makosa, etc. The only original genre is Fuji. — T. Rankïn' (@AfroVII) January 12, 2017

Just got a call, my fam in Imeko are doing family meeting to deport me to Ghana! Abeg my Naija people no vez pic.twitter.com/tGrMF379Ia — Accra2Lagos 11th feb (@mreazi) January 12, 2017

The fear of deportation is the beginning of wisdom

