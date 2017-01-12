More

The Thread: The Ghana vs Naija music wars

In the beginning was the jollof wars. To be fair, there first was Ghana must go. Then the jollof wars came along.  And it raged for a while, until Zuckerberg settled it once and for all. There’s now a new battle to win, brought onto our shores by none other than the musician, Mr Eazi- a Nigerian with a deep seated love, apparently, for all things Ghanaian. It all started when he tweeted the following below:

The reactions were swift and brutal

What is a Ghana? 

Some others reckon he has a point.

Supporters Club

 

The fear of deportation is the beginning of wisdom

