The Thread: MMM’s mannequin challenge has come to an end

Ponzi scheme, MMM, has come out of the deep freeze it put itself under just before the holidays began.

All is now well with the world again, and Mavrodians can truly say Happy New Year.

See below reactions to the announcement:

This one that MMM is back broda Ekatte and Sista Ceccila will go and remove all their money now and freeze their Account — Thissa patrizo pablo (@PAULKAZH) January 13, 2017

OH!!

And the 'MMM' is BACK!!

Once beaten…twice shy

even in banks, stocks and shares the best financial advice is:

'INVEST WISELY' — EmployMe Nigeria (@EmployMeNg) January 13, 2017

MMM is back. 😃 My bank alert na gbagam, my Cheque no dey bounce. To all those wailers who were mocking back den, how market? @MMMNigeriaHelp — Tomide Abdul (@wildkhard) January 13, 2017

Can we save the MMM IS BACK celebrations till people are actually getting their money back. #mmmnigeria thanks. — Betty's Fashion (@adebimpe04) January 13, 2017

Now that MMM is back, a mere Ponzi scheme appears more faithful, loyal & honest than government. Sigh — Femi Lee (@femscie) January 13, 2017

hMmm, MMM is back ahead of schedule date. I hope they pay on time not story…cos some fate are attached to that — OℓuwaOscar ⚓ (@el_Chapizo) January 13, 2017

Now that MMM is back, lemme coman see or hear awon onigbese tell me story….i wee jus unleash d dragon.😞😞😞 — ♥Born Success♥ (@izuorah1) January 13, 2017

MMM is back… Happy New Year, Fellow Nigerians 😅 pic.twitter.com/iPcNt2NnQG — slim (@slimTee09) January 13, 2017

When you hear that MMM IS BACK pic.twitter.com/aXE1WEjFmJ — COMEDY Junk (@HappyLeozy) January 13, 2017

And rain fell today in Lagos, just to welcome MMM back @MMMNigeriaHelp 😃 — Engr. Offor Harris (@OfforHarris) January 13, 2017

That Ponzi scheme that died and resurrected

Comments