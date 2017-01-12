The Thread: Mr Eazi’s apologizes to Nigerians for his gaffe, but the response is mostly “sorry for yourself”

Stage name: Mr Eazi

Real name: Oluwatosin Oluwole Ajibade

Occupation: Musician

Nationality: Nigerian

He of the above bio began the explosive Ghana vs Naija Music wars on Twitter today with what many have described as an insensitive statement, but when he received the verbal thrashing of his entire life, he held a crucial meeting with himself and apologised. But Nigerians have thrown his apology right in his face. It appears that do ba le was for nothing after all.

That’s what you get when you take on something that’s precious to a country that proudly calls itself “the giant of Africa.”

Just got a call, my fam in Imeko are doing family meeting to deport me to Ghana! Abeg my Naija people no vez pic.twitter.com/tGrMF379Ia — Accra2Lagos 11th feb (@mreazi) January 12, 2017

The Council of Chiefs deliberate

@mreazi On behalf of the Uhrobos I hand over the matter to my fellow Yoruba brothers. — Ruky Tanen (@praise_blossom) January 12, 2017

@praise_blossom @mreazi On behalf of the Yoruba's, I hand over the matter to my fellow igbo brothers. — bl∆ckBOY (@DJvyce_) January 12, 2017

@DJvyce_ @praise_blossom @mreazi On behalf of Ndi-Igbo, I handover this matter to my Hausa community. — code47 (@iAmRapulu) January 12, 2017

@iAmRapulu @DJvyce_ @praise_blossom @mreazi on behalf of Hausa community I hereby handover his case file to GHANA — Resilience (@courseam74) January 12, 2017

@courseam74 @iAmRapulu @DJvyce_ @praise_blossom @mreazi on behalf of the Ghana community we don accept the case files we take am sharp — SharmibyKamafari SK* (@kamafari30) January 12, 2017

@mreazi too late. Verdict's in. We are exchanging you for Vic o pic.twitter.com/qNG3NmQZ27 — D.O (@DOlusegun) January 12, 2017

@mreazi Nope….Kofi mensah there's no coming back from this…You divulged redacted files, state secret…Snowden be gone pic.twitter.com/0Go7yuX9gW — Lorddisdik (@Tzar__) January 12, 2017

@yungnoto @mreazi Make una no finish me with laf abeg,Nigerians are comedians. — BoniQ (@BoniqUmoh) January 12, 2017

@mreazi if we fit discard our own skales, how much more person way dai call PASTOR… PASTA😑😑 — Daniel M.D (@dharnells) January 12, 2017

@felzon @mreazi he still has to do some more rituals to appease naija people — Owolabi Ashiru (@Zigima1) January 12, 2017

@mreazi kofi or tosin whatever name they call u pic.twitter.com/O3TVEzshTT — BORN TO RUL£ (@phemoi) January 12, 2017

@mreazi Write "dear Nigerians I am sorry"1000 times in a 2b notebook and also sing an apology song.For now, you have our partial forgiveness — Meghan (@iam_mystiquee) January 12, 2017

You heard the man, hop to it Mr Eazi.

Comments