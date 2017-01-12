Opinion

The Thread: Mr Eazi’s apologizes to Nigerians for his gaffe, but the response is mostly “sorry for yourself”

Stage name: Mr Eazi

Real name: Oluwatosin Oluwole Ajibade

Occupation: Musician

Nationality: Nigerian

He of the above bio began the explosive Ghana vs Naija Music wars on Twitter today with what many have described as an insensitive statement, but when he received the verbal thrashing of his entire life, he held a crucial meeting with himself and apologised. But Nigerians have thrown his apology right in his face. It appears that do ba le was for nothing after all.

That’s what you get when you take on something that’s precious to a country that proudly calls itself “the giant of Africa.”

The Council of Chiefs deliberate

You heard the man, hop to it Mr Eazi.

Comments

Tags

You may also like

The Thread: The Ghana vs Naija music wars

Mr Eazi apologises for saying Ghanaian music influenced Nigerian sounds

Mr Eazi heavily criticized for saying Ghanaian sounds influenced Nigerian music

The Church Blog: You should pay more attention to Obiwon

New Establishment: Mr. Eazi, Ire Aderinokun, Arese Ugwu, and more… Meet the class of 2017

Still on the Matter: Shut up, the Headies is not Soundcity Awards’ mate

Opinion: 2017 goals | This is how the Nigerian music industry should evolve

#YNaija2016Review: Bobrisky, Mr. Eazi, Rahama Sadau… See the top 10 revelations of 2016

Tekno miles, Mr. Eazi, 2Baba, Simi | Here are the winners and losers from #TheHeadies2016

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.