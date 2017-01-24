Tracker: It was Uriel day at the house today + other highlights #BBNaija

First of all, Happy birthday, Uriel!

The contestants woke up to a great start as it’s Uriel’s birthday today and the housemates sang her a birthday song early on in the morning and spilled some drinks on her. She also went to reveal the secret task that was assigned to her yesterday by Big Brother, to the surprise of the housemates.

It was a tough one as her future in the House hung to the task. Unknown to the housemates, Big Brother had removed some of the decorative items in the house and the task was for them to find the items and place them in their original positions. Uriel decision to make the task known to the rest of the housemates could cost her her immunity for the next two weeks but she went on with it.

After the completion of the task, Head of House, Efe did the most by handing his crown to Uriel for the day. Who would have thought? Uriel, the saviour, the birthday girl and now, Head of House! Although Efe admitted in his diart session that he slightly regretted the decision, it was a thoughtful of him. But we can see through Efe’s subtle attempt of winning more fan/housemate love…we see it.

Back to Uriel…

So it’s time for her diary room session and she pulls a Julia Robert on all of us. Uriel went from ranting to making unsolicited comments to shedding unwarranted tears…like madam, how did we get here?

She complained about her birthday not going as good as she would have wanted, she asked Big Brother why he picked her in the first place and most of all, she admitted that putting the other housemates first like she did with the secret task might be unwise. It was all tears and more tears until viewers began to tweet their annoyance.

But maybe let the birthday lady be…she had no idea what Big Brother had planned for her. From the diary room, she roamed around the garden, obviously trying to wipe all her tears before stepping into the house. On the other side of the door, the housemates were waiting to surprise her with a cake and when she finally walked in, the tears fled. Such drama!

Indomie Challenge

The housemates were paired into two groups and each group had to make unique dishes out of Indomie Instant noodles. They were judged based on presentation and taste.

Later tonight…

The housemates were assigned a Proudly Naija task where they had to pair up to sing Nigerian songs with one member of the pair singing in a local language and the other singing the same song in English. CocoIce had her “amoshine” moment here as she dropped some punchlines (add those up to the number of words she’s spoken since the show started, still not a lot).

In other news…

Let’s not forget that Miyonse is still out trying so hard to get Tboss to like him? Fall for him? Or no one really knows what he wanted today considering he was with Gifty yesterday. But Miyonse seems to be giving another hopeful some tension o. Kemen, the fitness warrior admitted that he has a crush on Tboss but Miyonse seems to be blocking somehow…Go harder, Kemen!

