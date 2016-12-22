YNaija’s 12 days of Christmas – The return of our girls

Still, there is a lot to be thankful for. And so, in our special version of ’12 days of Christmas’, we’ll remind you – with the Good News only – of the reasons why things have not all been bad so far.

Without further ado:

On the ninth day of Christmas

2016 sent to us:

The release of 21 Chibok girls;

Some N-powerment;

The Dream Team;

The Clean Up;

a teenage technovator;

PENCOM getting it right;

Wizkid’s international status;

Ayodele Dada;

The Number 1 best female football team in Africa;

21 girls were brought back

Bukky Shonibare has unfailingly reminded us that today makes it 17 shy of 1000 days since our girls have been taken – on the 14th of April, 2014; from their secondary school in Chibok; to Sambisa forest; by crazy Boko Haram monsters.

It’s undoubtedly a very grim situation. Yet, one of the best things that has happened this year for every well-meaning Nigerian is the release of 21 of the over 200 girls that had been in captivity on the 13th of October.

The girls were dropped them off by the terrorists in the Banki area of Borno State where they were then picked up by Nigerian military helicopter.