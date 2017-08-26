120 cut-off mark; 360 bank staff sacked every week | The 5 numbers that mattered this week

120 – The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) announced that minimum cut-off marks for the university degree for the 2017 academic year be put at 120 while polytechnics and Monotechnics at 100.

2,736 – Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola said on Thursday that the Federal Government is building this number of housing units in 33 states of the country.

83 – The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) on Tuesday said that this number of children have been used as suicide bombers in the Northeast by Boko Haram terrorists in 2017 alone.

8663 – In a recent data analysis, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) revealed that this number of Nigerians lost their banking jobs in the first half of 2017 alone. An average of 360 people have been sacked every week from January to June 2017.

N200billion – Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote set to establish a world class university of technology worth this amount in Abuja.