The return of the ‘Lion King’, Jamb’s new ‘120’ policy, and some other stories that got people talking this week

These are the top ten stories that drove conversation this week.

1. The return of the ‘Lion King’

August 19 saw the return of President Muhammadu Buhari from his 103-day medical vacation in London.

As expected, his return was fraught with controversy.

Some Nigerians said the #ResumeOrResign protests, especially the one in front of the Abuja House, London forced the President to return, but Femi Adesina downplayed that report.

Senate President Bukola Saraki, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, APC, PDP others welcomed him, saying they were happy the President is back to continue his ‘good work’.

Amid that controversy, Buhari addressed Nigerians on August 21, which lit up the internet again – some argued it was too short an address and did not address many problems, some argued he was still ill and could not stay too long on television.

Of course, Twitter Nigeria went agog. An opinion piece on YNaija said his speech was ‘uninspiring’.

On August 21 also, the governor of Kogi, Yahaya Bello declared a public holiday to celebrate the return of Buhari, also asking residents and indigenes of the state to pray for the President – that might have led to his position as the worst ranking governor of the previous week.

Having given his speech on Monday, Buhari transmitted a letter to the National Assembly (Senate, House of Assembly) for his resumption – both the Senate President and the Speaker of the House acknowledged the letter.

Meanwhile, an analysis was done on suspended Honourable Jibrin’s response to Buhari’s speech. Also, a connection of the speech was made to Jay Z’s 4.44 album – epic!

President Buhari said in his speech said he met with Late Dim Odumegwu Ojukwu at his Daura (Katsina) home and they both agreed that Nigeria is better as one. This met with claims that he was lying, but Ojukwu Jr said Buhari was not lying and in fact, the meeting took place.

2. Restructuring

The debate on restructuring continues.

This week, The Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubukar had said Nigeria did not need restructuring but an overhaul of the economic systems.

That did not go down well with a cross section of Southern traditional leaders.

3. Other reactions on ASUU’s demands

A former minister, Oby Ezekwesili explained why the demands of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) was unrealistic. Asking the body to reconsider their stance.

4. Unknown killer disease

The government of Kogi finally identified the unknown disease that killed 62 people and was already sneaking into Kwara.

5. Nnamdi Kanu back to prison

Starting with Arewa youth this week, calls for Nnamdi Kanu to be re-arrested and placed in custody pending his court trial increased.

The Federal government corroborated that appeal later in the week.

Also, Anambra lawyers say they have all it takes to either send Mr Kanu back to prison or help him argue out his case – he and IPOB only had to choose how their words wisely.

6. The UCL draw

The UEFA Champions League draws was made in Monaco during the week, and two groups of terror were noticed.

Meanwhile, the internet was more particular about Arsenal’s absence.

Cristiano Ronaldo also added to his award wardrobe.

7. NBC’s ban

Having said that some songs are not ‘suitable for consumers’, the Nigerian Broadcasting Corporation banned about five hit songs including Olamide’s Wo.

That ban led to different ideas, opinions and written pieces.

On his part, Olamide said he did not intend to pass a wrong message.

NBC has since come out to say that it did not ban those songs – it gave a rather … explanation.

In another development, the NBC said that Broadcast stations who ‘aid’ hate speech will be adequately dealt with.

8. JAMB’s new policy

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) claimed it met with stakeholders in the education sector and came up with…. a reduction of the cut-off marks for entry into Universities – 120 for Universities, 100 for Polytechnics and Colleges of Education.

ASUU, University Vice Chancellors, ASUP has since rejected the new cut-off marks – this leads to the question… who are then the stakeholders that JAMB met?

9. The rats in Aso Rock

It was announced that President Buhari would not be resuming at his regular office as rodents have infested the office.

An analysis by YNaija cropped out fifteen questions on the purported renovation that would last for three months and is to be carried out by Julius Berger.

10. Buhari’s resumption meetings

President Muhammadu Buhari in his resumption has met with Security Chiefs, where he asked them to up their game on protecting lives and property in the country.

He met with the 36 states governors, excluding the governor of Ekiti, Ayodele Fayose who later explained the reason he was absent.

He also met with leaders from the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).