145 TVC staff fired, N17bn worth of office furniture | The 5 numbers that mattered this week

192 – Governor Obaseki of Edo state appointed this number of Special Assistants who will help the state connect with people in the rural areas.

N17 billion – The amount the Ministry of Finance allegedly paid for the procurement of office furniture.

15 – The number of INEC Resident Electoral Commissioners the Nigerian Senate confirmed on Thursday.

N100 billion – The Federal Government set this amount aside for the family home fund under its Social Investment Programme (SIP).

145 – The number of staff laid off by the management of Television Continental (TVC) as part of its restructuring the company.