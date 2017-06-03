145 TVC staff fired, N17bn worth of office furniture | The 5 numbers that mattered this week

192Governor Obaseki of Edo state appointed this number of Special Assistants who will help the state connect with people in the rural areas.

N17 billion – The amount the Ministry of Finance allegedly paid for the procurement of office furniture.

15 – The number of INEC Resident Electoral Commissioners the Nigerian Senate confirmed on Thursday.

N100 billion – The Federal Government set this amount aside for the family home fund under its Social Investment Programme (SIP).

145 – The number of staff laid off by the management of Television Continental (TVC) as part of its restructuring the company.

 

