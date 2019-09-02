5 Things that Should Matter Today: Respecting Bobrisky’s pronouns will cost you absolutely nothing

Following reports of the police shutting down the venue for Bobrisky’s birthday on Saturday, social media had a melt down processing and reacting to the news. Amid conversations on the need for LGBTQ equality and how Bob has literally committed no crime, there was a noisy pocket of internet users generating tired, bland jokes about the incident, and misgendering Bob. Unsurprisingly, this bunch of people adamantly refused to acknowledge Bob as a woman when corrected, further demeaning her with ”shim,” a nasty, hybridised pronoun.

Back in March, Bobrisky revealed herself as a trans woman and although she’s got a flawed character and bad politics, it doesn’t warrant a misgendering of her personhood. By refusing to stick to her female pronouns, we maintain and reinforce the oppressive systems that view her as ”lesser than” or subhuman. More to the point, people have the right to be addressed the way they want to be addressed. Bobrisky’s pronouns are ”Her/She,” and it will cost you nothing to stick to them.

Boko Haram attacks Chibok village (again?)

Residents of Yimirmigza village in Kautikari ward, Chibok local government area of Borno, were attacked by from Boko Haram insurgents on Sunday. According to residents of Chibok, the sect members stormed their community at about 6pm and started shooting sporadically.

Zamfara governor orders immediate construction of RUGA settlement

Zamfara state governor, Bello Matawalle has ordered for the immediate commencement of construction work on the new Ruga settlements in the state. Matawalle issued the directive on Saturday in Gusau after receiving the new Ruga master plan from Emmanuel Ozigi, the project consultant.

Sir Dee was supposed to be the dark horse of ”Big Brother Naija”

For long I decided that Sir Dee was the dark horse of this season of Big Brother Naija, because of the way he sails through evictions. Esther joins him as an evictee.

IGP Mohammed Adamu orders arrest of Shi’ite leaders nationwide

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu has ordered a nationwide arrest of all identified Shi’ite leaders across the country, few weeks after the group were proscribed by the Nigerian government. The Islamic group were blamed for the killing of the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of operations, Federal Capital Territory Police Command, Umar Usman, and a youth corps member, Precious Owolabi, in the signal to the operatives dated August 30, 2019.