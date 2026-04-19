7 Side Quests You Can Do To Spice Up Your Life in May

If you are a young person in Nigeria stuck in the cycle of your mundane life and need something to spice things up, or you need a reason to pick up new adventures and hobbies, then this list of 7 side quests is perfect for you.

Raving

A side quest that you can pick up to spice up your life, especially if you are looking to fill up your weekends, is raving. Raves have become mainstream in the Nigerian space, and if you are a lover of house music, EDM, Afrohouse, and many more, raves like Element House, Sunday Service, Group Therapy, and Monochroma are the places to be.

Pottery Making

A great addition to your side quest list would be to take up pottery-making. Not only does it give you the chance to make new pottery pieces for yourself, but you also get to pick up on a new skill and add spice to your life.

Gallery Hopping

Lagos is often booming with art exhibitions throughout the month. If you are an artist or a lover of art, gallery hopping through the city would be a great way to add spice to your life. It is an activity that lets you involve your friends while documenting the art you enjoy.

Baking

It may sound strange, but picking up a new skill like baking would be a perfect new addition to your life. It allows you to try out recipes of your favorite pastries and gives you something to discuss with friends. It is also a perfect way to add a personal touch to gifts for your loved ones through your creations.

Sign Up For An Online Cause

A perfect side quest outside of your day-to-day life would be signing up for an online course in a field you have no knowledge of. It gives you the opportunity to gain knowledge in something new while also earning a certification.

Learn A New Language

One underrated side-quest to pick up is learning a new language. To do this, you can binge-watch a show in a language foreign to you while also taking courses in your language of choice. It affords you the chance to get engrossed in a new show while also helping you become familiar with the new language.

Create A Bucket List

Creating a bucket list would be the perfect way to try out several side quests under one umbrella. Your bucket list could include trying out all your favorite restaurants or taking trips around the country. Having a bucket list gives you several choices to choose from, keeps you entertained for months, and adds much-needed spice to your life.