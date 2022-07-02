All you need to know about the killings in Shiroro, Niger State.

According to several reports, residents of Shiroro in Nigeria state described how on Thursday, hundreds of terrorists on motorcycles invaded a mining site, killing 43, including 37 security personnel, while abducting several others.

The spokesperson, Coalition of Shiroro Associations (COSA), Salis Sabo, who is also a lawyer, said the attack was unexpected as residents of the area had enjoyed relative peace for months, which they attributed to the successes of the security measures put in place in the area.

He said as the gunmen headed towards the mining site, they passed through several villages.

According to Sabo, they reportedly told the villagers not to run, saying they did not come to attack them but still shot one villager who refused to tell them the best way to access the mine.

“The terrorists are believed to be Boko Haram/ISWAP who were not initially domiciled in the area and who are not also Nigerians. Their long hair, pierced nose, and mode of operation, chanting “Allahu Akbaar” point to that fact.

“They came grouped into four, some wearing camouflaged uniforms of the military, some mobile police, and others as vigilantes. They then started to open fire after succeeding in kidnapping the expatriates silently. Seven mobile policemen and two soldiers were gunned down and in the first gun battle.

“Later, however, at Unguwan Maji under Erena Ward the military had planned to ambush the terrorists as that was considered their most probable exit route. Unfortunately, the military vehicle got stuck on the way due to the bad terrain, which in turn exposed the military’s plan to the terrorists.

“The firefight that then ensued between the military and the terrorist group started at 4pm and lasted till in the morning when the second round of gunshots was still heard”, Mr. Sabo said.

He then added that many soldiers and mobile policemen are still missing.

And closed by saying that mining activities have been going on there for over two years despite the security challenges in the area and the site has never been attacked.

