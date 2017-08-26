Apesin Fayose: Any change in his person?

by Alexander O. Onukwue

Mr Fayose was not at the meeting between President Buhari and all state Governors on Friday, due to a chieftaincy title he was to receive.

Named the Apesin, Fayose added a feather to his cap to boost his standing in the eyes of Ekiti people. Mr Fayose is something of a street Governor with his style of appearing in ordinary clothes, projecting the image of the accessible Governor. His re-emergence as Governor in 2014 was helped by a campaign that relied much on that ordinariness and heavily branded stomach infrastructure.

Now with a big title, will there be any change in the person of the Apesin?

He celebrated the conferment with a tweet on Friday evening, “Today, I was installed as the Apesin – Apagun P’ote… of Ado-Ekiti by Kabiyesi, the Ewi of Ado Ekiti, Oba Rufus Adejugbe. I feel honoured.”

Will the new title prescribe any new norms of carriage for the Governor that would require him to apply more guard and censorship of his publicly uttered criticisms?