Arsenal and Chelsea agree to a £12 million Jorginho deal

Arsenal and Chelsea have agreed to a $14.8 million (£12 million) agreement for Jorginho.

The 31-year-old is scheduled to go to Arsenal’s training facility today after agreeing to terms with the north London club. The deal is subject to a medical exam.

Jorginho will sign a deal with Arsenal through 2024, with an additional year option.

The club has been chasing a deal for Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo but has landed upon Jorginho, 31, in the final days of the transfer window.

Jorginho joined Chelsea in July 2018 and went on to make 213 appearances, playing a crucial role in the club lifting the Europa League title in 2019 and the Champions League in 2021.

He also helped Italy to the Euro 2020 title and was named UEFA Men’s Player of the Year later that summer, as well as finishing third in voting for the 2021 Ballon d’Or award.

The midfielder has also enjoyed spells at Napoli, Hellas Verona, Sassuolo, and AC Sambonifacese.

Tags: , , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

YNaija January 31, 2023

Singer Ric Hassani addresses rumours of a relationship with Waje

Ric Hassani, who has been linked to Waje, has addressed the dating rumours. He also said he is fine with infidelity in ...

YNaija January 30, 2023

Sean Dyche replaces Frank Lampard as Everton’s manager

With Frank Lampard no longer with the club, Everton confirmed on Monday that Sean Dyche will be taking over as ...

YNaija January 30, 2023

BBNaija’s Ka3na receives social media backlash for faking pregnancy to promote new business

Ka3na, a former contestant on Big Brother Naija, has been the target of criticism online for using a fake pregnancy ...

YNaija January 28, 2023

Many people made fun of me when I transitioned from Highlife to Afropop – Adekunle Gold

Adekunle Gold, the artist, has disclosed that he was ridiculed by critics when he transitioned from Highlife to Afropop. The musician ...

YNaija January 27, 2023

The Weekend Watchlist: Here are 6 movies/series you need to see this weekend

The weekend is underway, and in true Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ...

YNaija January 27, 2023

BREAKING: Court overturns Adeleke’s win, names Oyetola Osun governor

The Election Petition Tribunal hearing the APC and Adegboyega Oyetola’s petition against the victory of the PDP’s Ademola Adeleke on ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail