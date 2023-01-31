Arsenal and Chelsea agree to a £12 million Jorginho deal

Arsenal and Chelsea have agreed to a $14.8 million (£12 million) agreement for Jorginho.

The 31-year-old is scheduled to go to Arsenal’s training facility today after agreeing to terms with the north London club. The deal is subject to a medical exam.

Jorginho will sign a deal with Arsenal through 2024, with an additional year option.

The club has been chasing a deal for Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo but has landed upon Jorginho, 31, in the final days of the transfer window.

Jorginho joined Chelsea in July 2018 and went on to make 213 appearances, playing a crucial role in the club lifting the Europa League title in 2019 and the Champions League in 2021.

He also helped Italy to the Euro 2020 title and was named UEFA Men’s Player of the Year later that summer, as well as finishing third in voting for the 2021 Ballon d’Or award.

The midfielder has also enjoyed spells at Napoli, Hellas Verona, Sassuolo, and AC Sambonifacese.