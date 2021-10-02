BBNaija: Angel’s mood swings and flirting finally gets to Cross

All week long, following last Sunday’s fake eviction, when Pere and Angel were sent to a secret location to duke it out for the final position, things have been a bit off with Angel. As every fan of the show is aware of, the fake eviction twist ended in a compromise, and Big Brother was forced to return both Angel and Pere back in the house, to avert any impending disasters.

Angel, even from the secret location, picked a rival. She made it known to Pere how she feels about White Money, and the word she threw around to describe him was ‘fake.’ When they both made their way back into the house on Monday evening, Angel called Pere aside to tell him that White Money’s excitement to see them was not genuine, and all week long, she picked at him, even though White Money was oblivious to her antics.

Her mood swings, which has not only perplexed her fellow housemates in the past, but also infuriated fans, was at an all time high. Even when her closest friend in the house; Cross, tried to get through to her, she shoved him aside, and continued being moody.

Last night, it would seem as though, Angel’s new behavior has gotten to Cross, he told Pere and White Money, that Angel is not as real as she wants to seem. “I’ve noticed that she is the best game player in this game.” Cross said. He also pointed out that the reason Angel flamed up when Liquorose said she was strategic was because she really is strategic.

“She knows how to prey on people, she knows when to be your friend she knows when not to be your friend, she is very calculative.” Cross said.

Later on in the kitchen, Cross also told Pere that he has noticed that she is well aware of everything she is doing. “That’s why I never for once believed she liked me, she just knew the right time to latch on, now she is flirting with Emmanuel a lot.”