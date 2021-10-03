BBNaija: Angel confesses she loves Cross

Saturday nights in the Big Brother Naija house are usually the most dramatic of any given week. Alcohol and a good time always seem to bring out the best or the worst of the housemates, as the events of a week, both the confrontations and the bottled up emotions, all come to a head after a night of drinking.

The Big Brother Naija housemates, regardless of whatever season, have been made or broken on Saturday nights, and as unfortunate as it may sound, some housemates have even met their end on the show at the heels of a Saturday night party.

Thankfully, last night was not as tragic for any of the contestants, but it was every bit as exciting. Seeing as it was the last Saturday on the Shine Ya Eyes season of the Big Brother Naija show, all the housemates, both the evicted and the finalists, all partied together one last time, in the Big Brother party room, and as expected, it was a blast.

The housemates all seemed to have a good time, and they all seemed to be happy for each other. After the party however, Angel and Cross who have been at a crossroads for a few days now decided to clear the air. They had a conversation, with Pere mediating, and in a very surprising twist, Angel uttered the words; “I love you” to Cross.

Cross did not believe her, but she reiterated her words, trying to drive her feelings across. She noted that she had never made breakfast for any man, but did so for Cross. This was not enough to make Cross believe but he did seem to respect her feelings, and her courage, even though it may be under the influence.

Her confession is coming days after they ignored each other. Cross and Angel have shared a really complex relationship, where Cross has been thrust into the tiresome situation of always apologising to Angel, for things he didn’t do.

Angel is famous for her mood swings, and Cross being the vibrant person he is always tries to cheer her up, even if it means apologising. This week, he seemed to have had enough, and made it clear to Angel that if she chooses not to have a proper conversation when she is moody, but instead influences his mood with hers, then he’s done.

And as true to his words as he can be, he choose to ignore her all week long, when she persisted with her moodiness, than have to deal with feelings he doesn’t understand.

Angel professing love to Cross last night would have been an interesting twist two weeks ago, but sadly, the show has practically come to an end, and this declaration of love doesn’t mean much to the audience, hopefully it means something to both Cross and Angel.