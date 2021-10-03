#BBNaija: White Money wins Big Brother Naija ‘Shine Ya Eyes’ in a landslide

It has been an emotional, exciting, upsetting, entertaining, and anxious 10 weeks for Big Brother Naija fans, but, fortunately or unfortunately, depending on how one wants to look at it, all the feelings the show and its contestants elicited in audiences all came to an end today.

Big Brother Naija season 6 held its final Sunday live eviction show tonight, and at the end of the night, White Money was crowned winner of 90 million naira in cash and other prizes.

The confetti’s were popped and the congratulations were all round, but after the polls were put up on the screen, it revealed that there was never any doubt that White Money has had the most passionate fans, all season long. He had a whopping 47% of the fan votes, while the runner up Liquorose had 22%. The remaining finalists, Pere, Angel, Emmanuel and Cross shared the remaining 30% of the votes.

White Money represented both a peculiarity and reoccurring theme on the Big Brother Naija show. Most of the winners who have emerged from the show were presumably the underdogs during their respective seasons. They were the little guys the rest of the contestants looked down on, or bullied during the show and the fans gravitated towards these characters, every time some one tried to demean them.

On the other hand, White Money represents a peculiarity in his entire persona itself. This is a housemate that was bullied, betrayed, and plotted against, and Nigerians loved him for this. But, he was also a housemate who had an unrelenting tendency to self sabotage every time he acted like an all seeing prophet.

He got a reputation for being fake for his often time premature, immature, or reckless premonition of the trend of the show, amongst some fans, but that did nothing to deter him from being the overwhelming favorite.

In the end, he won, and deservedly so. He brought the most entertainment, good energy, hilarious moments, and honesty to the show.

There was no toxicity in his game, no name calling, no back biting, no scheming, hard to say if his entire persona was the ultimate strategy, but it worked, and it’s a strategy fans don’t mind watching. Congratulations to White Money, and at this juncture we can only look to bigger things ahead for this beloved contestants.

