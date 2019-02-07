BBNaija celeb – Auditions on 1 & 2 Feb – How it went down

Africa’s popular reality TV show, Big Brother Naija, is set to return for a fourth season. The reality TV show houses strangers over a period of three months in a battle of wits for the ultimate prize.

Auditions held on the 1st and 2nd of February 2019 in eight locations across Nigeria: Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Ibadan, Warri, Enugu, Calabar and Benin at the following audition venues:

LAGOS

D’PODIUM EVENT CENTER

31B, Aromire Avenue, off Adeniyi Jones, Allen, Ikeja

ABUJA

MULTICHOICE OFFICE

Plot 1548, Ademola Adetokunboh Street, Beside Nema Adjacent Transcorp Hilton, Maitama

PORT HARCOURT

HOTEL PRESIDENTIAL

5141, Aba Road, Port Harcourt

IBADAN

MAUVE 21 EVENTS CENTRE

MKO Abiola Way, Ring Road, By Adeoyo Junction, Ibadan

ENUGU

OAKLANDS HOTEL AND PARK

Tunnel Crossing, Ogui Link Road, Beside Etim Plaza, Enugu

WARRI

DELUXE GARDEN SUITES

Bauchi Close, Shell Edjeba, Warri

CALABAR

VENETIAN ARENA

Plot 5, Murtala Mohammed Highway, Calabar

BENIN

UYI GRAND EVENT CENTER

11, Osagiede Street GRA, Benin

Auditions were FREE… Requirements were that you must be a Nigerian citizen that’s 21 or older with a valid Nigerian international passport to the AUDITION.

See pictures from the auditions:

Big Brother Naija will air on DStv and GOtv and proudly sponsored by Bet9ja.

For news and updates, visit www.africamagic.tv or @bbnaija (twitter); @bigbronaija (Instagram); www.facebook.com/bigbrothernaija and social media pages of DStv, GOtv and AfricaMagic.