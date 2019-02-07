Article

BBNaija celeb – Auditions on 1 & 2 Feb – How it went down

Africa’s popular reality TV show, Big Brother Naija, is set to return for a fourth season. The reality TV show houses strangers over a period of three months in a battle of wits for the ultimate prize.

Auditions held on the 1st and 2nd of February 2019 in eight locations across Nigeria: Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Ibadan, Warri, Enugu, Calabar and Benin at the following audition venues:

LAGOS

D’PODIUM EVENT CENTER

31B, Aromire Avenue, off Adeniyi Jones, Allen, Ikeja

ABUJA

MULTICHOICE OFFICE

Plot 1548, Ademola Adetokunboh Street, Beside Nema Adjacent Transcorp Hilton, Maitama

PORT HARCOURT

HOTEL PRESIDENTIAL

5141, Aba Road, Port Harcourt

IBADAN

MAUVE 21 EVENTS CENTRE

MKO Abiola Way, Ring Road, By Adeoyo Junction, Ibadan

ENUGU

OAKLANDS HOTEL AND PARK

Tunnel Crossing, Ogui Link Road, Beside Etim Plaza, Enugu

WARRI

DELUXE GARDEN SUITES

Bauchi Close, Shell Edjeba, Warri

CALABAR

VENETIAN ARENA

Plot 5, Murtala Mohammed Highway, Calabar

BENIN

UYI GRAND EVENT CENTER

11, Osagiede Street GRA, Benin

Auditions were FREE… Requirements were that you must be a Nigerian citizen that’s 21 or older with a valid Nigerian international passport to the AUDITION.

See pictures from the auditions:

(IMAGES)

Big Brother Naija will air on DStv and GOtv and proudly sponsored by Bet9ja.

For news and updates, visit www.africamagic.tv  or @bbnaija (twitter); @bigbronaija (Instagram); www.facebook.com/bigbrothernaija and social media pages of DStv, GOtv and AfricaMagic.

 

Tags: ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

Sponsor February 6, 2019

The return of danceGATHERING is exciting and we can’t wait

danceGATHERING is back bigger and better in 2019. It runs from 11th through 24th February 2019, but will only be ...

Sponsor February 5, 2019

Catch the R.Kelly & Weinstein scandals on DStv

You have seen the headlines, read the stories, but here is an opportunity to hear it from the survivors… From ...

Sponsor February 4, 2019

Salesruby to help businesses generate sales in 2019 at West Africa’s biggest sales event

After a very successful first edition of what is now Nigeria’s biggest sales and revenue leadership training; Salesruby Limited; a ...

Sponsor February 4, 2019

Access Bank Lagos City Marathon is rapidly making its way to a Silver Label Road Race

If you needed proof that the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon is the biggest singular sporting event in West Africa ...

Sponsor February 4, 2019

Isime Esene appointed Chairman Policy Think-Tank of boys to MEN Foundation

Isime Esene has been appointed Chairman Policy Think-Tank of boys to MEN Foundation, a non-governmental organization (NGO) dedicated to developing boys ...

Sponsor February 2, 2019

First photos: Ethopian national, Sintayehu Legese wins 2019 Access Bank Lagos City Marathon

Ethopian National, Sintayehu Legese is the winner of the 2019 edition of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon which held ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail