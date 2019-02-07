BBNaija celeb – Auditions on 1 & 2 Feb – How it went down

Africa’s popular reality TV show, Big Brother Naija, is set to return for a fourth season. The reality TV show houses strangers over a period of three months in a battle of wits for the ultimate prize.
Auditions held on the 1st and 2nd of February 2019 in eight locations across Nigeria: Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Ibadan, Warri, Enugu, Calabar and Benin at the following audition venues:
LAGOS
D’PODIUM EVENT CENTER
31B, Aromire Avenue, off Adeniyi Jones, Allen, Ikeja
ABUJA
MULTICHOICE OFFICE
Plot 1548, Ademola Adetokunboh Street, Beside Nema Adjacent Transcorp Hilton, Maitama
PORT HARCOURT
HOTEL PRESIDENTIAL
5141, Aba Road, Port Harcourt
IBADAN
MAUVE 21 EVENTS CENTRE
MKO Abiola Way, Ring Road, By Adeoyo Junction, Ibadan
ENUGU
OAKLANDS HOTEL AND PARK
Tunnel Crossing, Ogui Link Road, Beside Etim Plaza, Enugu
WARRI
DELUXE GARDEN SUITES
Bauchi Close, Shell Edjeba, Warri
CALABAR
VENETIAN ARENA
Plot 5, Murtala Mohammed Highway, Calabar
BENIN
UYI GRAND EVENT CENTER
11, Osagiede Street GRA, Benin
Auditions were FREE… Requirements were that you must be a Nigerian citizen that’s 21 or older with a valid Nigerian international passport to the AUDITION.
See pictures from the auditions:
(IMAGES)
Big Brother Naija will air on DStv and GOtv and proudly sponsored by Bet9ja.
For news and updates, visit www.africamagic.tv or @bbnaija (twitter); @bigbronaija (Instagram); www.facebook.com/bigbrothernaija and social media pages of DStv, GOtv and AfricaMagic.
Leave a reply