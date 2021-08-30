#BBNaijia: Big Brother puts the housemates in a blender and this may be why

Tonight on the Big Brother Naija show, Big Brother decided to introduce a twist that would live up to the theme of this season: Shine ya Eyes. Instead of nominations which would lead to a number of housemates being put up for eviction, he decided that every housemate should be up.

This means that those that may have survived on the premise of escaping nominations are now very vulnerable, that is except for the two housemates that are heads of house. That’s right, the second twist Big Brother introduced was giving not one, but two housemates the opportunity to become head of house, asides Pere, who is still exempted from participating in the head of house games as his punishment for his microphone infringement.

Jay Paul and Jackie B emerged as heads of house, and with this, everyone else is at risk of going home on Sunday. This could spell doom for a number of contestants. For starters, this is the sixth week of ten weeks scheduled for the show, so it’s not far fetched to assume that Big Brother wants to eliminate a chunk of the housemates, so as to  separate the wheat from the chaff.

Four weeks left and we still have 17 housemates in the house. This is an anomaly that Biggie could be looking to rectify in the coming weeks, so it’s safe to assume that we could be looking at anywhere from three evictions to as much as six. The mass eviction of housemates is the only plausible reason Big Brother could have come up with this twist. Looking at it, it has no content value, as this move does not necessarily put an interesting twist to the game. If anything it stands the risk of stiffening up and already stiff set of housemates.

Everyone being up is also going to test the strength of the housemates individual fanbases. Most fans are going to be focused on voting for their favorites as opposed to voting for who their favorite is in a relationship with, so this would at the very least serve as an indicator to Big Brother and the fans, which housemate has the most formidable fan base, and which housemates have fans that online come alive online.

