The Big 5: These are the stories you should be monitoring today

These are the top five stories you should monitor today.

‘Fleeing Boko Haram insurgents relocating from Sambisa to Taraba forest’

Taraba State governor, Darius Ishaku on Thursday said fleeing Boko Haram members have relocated from Sambisa forest in Borno state to Suntai Daaji forest in the state.

2. FG’s poor policies led to an avoidable recession – Soludo

Former governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Charles Soludo on Thursday said Nigeria went into recession because of poor ideas by the Federal Government’s policy makers.

3. I don’t regret the emergence of Wike as Rivers governor – Jonathan

Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan has said he does not regret the emergence of Nyesom Wike as Governor of Rivers State.

He said this on Thursday during the inauguration of the Second Nkpogu Bridge as part of the second anniversary of the Wike’s administration.

4. We will draw the world’s attention to Biafra land on May 30 – IPOB

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has said it would not back out of its sit-at-home protest in the South-East and South-South regions on May 30.

In a statement released by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, IPOB said all markets in the Biafra territories must be closed on the day.

5. Buratai’s warning: Nigerians will defend democracy – APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Thursday said Nigerians will resist possible attempt to topple the government of President Muhammadu Buhari.