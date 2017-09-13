Buhari will demand repatriation of stolen funds at UN Assembly – Onyeama

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama has said President Muhammadu Buhari will demand the repatriation of looted public funds back to Nigeria at the 72nd United Nations General Assembly, holding in New York.

The Assembly will hold between September 12 and 25, 2017.

Onyeama said the fight against corruption, repatriation of funds, terrorism and human rights protection are some of the issues Nigeria will concern itself with at the Assembly.

The minister added, “The country would push to actualise the UN resolution on ‘Promotion of International Cooperation to Combat Illicit Financial Flows’ so that all the countries of the world would be fully engaged in repatriating stolen funds to countries of origin.

“For Nigeria, it is a developmental issue; it impacts directly on the developmental trajectory of Nigeria and other developing countries, that resources that we need to promote development in the country are being siphoned out of the system and this has negative impact on the developmental challenges that we face.”

He noted that Nigeria would renew calls for international support for the release of the remaining Chibok girls.

The minister added that human rights abuse by UN peacekeepers would also be discussed.

“There are cases of sexual abuse by UN peacekeepers and one of the major issues that will be discussed will be questions of sexual abuse and exploitation and what needed to be done to address that and hold culprits and their countries to account,” the minister stated.