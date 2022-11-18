Chaos brewing at Twitter as it shuts down offices for the weekend #RIPTwitter

As announced in an internal memo to staff, Twitter will be closed until Monday, November 21. The firm did not specify why the move was made, but word on the street has it that too many employees are leaving. The CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk, was recently quoted as saying that he isn’t “super worried” because “the best people are staying.”

When asked how he planned to make Twitter profitable, Musk said he would fire half the staff and sell the blue Verified tick to anyone willing to pay $8 per month.

As of yesterday, November 17th, Twitter employees were given the option of signing a pledge for long hours or quitting with three months’ worth of severance money. According to tweets from ex-workers, between 74% and 90% of the workforce opted for the money rather than being “extremely hardcore” and going back to the workplace.

One former worker told BBC they expect less than 2,000 people to stay, which is about a fourth of the initial workforce of 7,500. They also revealed their whole team has been terminated, while another employee stated:

“I didn’t want to work for someone who threatened us over email multiple times about only ‘exceptional tweeps should work here’ when I was already working 60-70 hours weekly.’

After that, the CEO and new owner went on his usual tweeting binge, in which he said that in order to make a small fortune on social media, you should start with a large one. He revealed that Twitter had reached a new all-time high in usage, posted an emoji of a pirate flag, and concluded with a meme depicting Twitter users celebrating the site’s demise by burying a grave.

