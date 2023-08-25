Here’s What Nigerians Think of Burna Boy’s Album of Substance ‘I Told Them…’ So Far

Grammy-awarded artist Burna Boy has unveiled “I Told Them…”, his seventh studio album. This collection boasts 15 tracks and includes collaborations with artists such as J. Cole, 21 Savage, among others, adding depth and variety to the project.
Released under Spaceship, Bad Habit, and Atlantic Records, “I Told Them…” stands as a significant milestone in Burna Boy’s artistic journey. The album’s title symbolizes Burna’s self-assuredness, marking his transformation from an emerging artist to an international icon. The album echoes his rise to global recognition, reaffirming his impact on the world stage.
A recent interview saw Burna Boy discussing Afrobeats, shedding light on its predominant themes. He noted that a considerable portion of Afrobeats lacks real-life experiences and tends to create a jubilant atmosphere.
“Not even experience, because half of them, like 90% of them, have no real-life experience that they can understand.
“That’s why you hear most Nigerian music, African Music, or Afrobeats, as you people call it, is mostly about nothing, absolutely nothing. There is no substance to it, like nobody is talking about anything, it’s just a great time. But at the end of the day, life isn’t an amazing time.”
His statement has since sparked a range of reactions on social media with some agreeing with him, and others criticizing him for being arrogant.
Here’s what Nigerians think of his latest album so far.
Leave a reply