Here’s What Nigerians Think of Burna Boy’s Album of Substance ‘I Told Them…’ So Far

Grammy-awarded artist Burna Boy has unveiled “I Told Them…”, his seventh studio album. This collection boasts 15 tracks and includes collaborations with artists such as J. Cole, 21 Savage, among others, adding depth and variety to the project.

Released under Spaceship, Bad Habit, and Atlantic Records, “I Told Them…” stands as a significant milestone in Burna Boy’s artistic journey. The album’s title symbolizes Burna’s self-assuredness, marking his transformation from an emerging artist to an international icon. The album echoes his rise to global recognition, reaffirming his impact on the world stage.

A recent interview saw Burna Boy discussing Afrobeats, shedding light on its predominant themes. He noted that a considerable portion of Afrobeats lacks real-life experiences and tends to create a jubilant atmosphere.

“Not even experience, because half of them, like 90% of them, have no real-life experience that they can understand.

“That’s why you hear most Nigerian music, African Music, or Afrobeats, as you people call it, is mostly about nothing, absolutely nothing. There is no substance to it, like nobody is talking about anything, it’s just a great time. But at the end of the day, life isn’t an amazing time.”

His statement has since sparked a range of reactions on social media with some agreeing with him, and others criticizing him for being arrogant.

Here’s what Nigerians think of his latest album so far.

This burna boy's I told them is in a strong position to compete with davido's timeless for album of the year. — Snr🧸 (@iamvinicius_snr) August 25, 2023

Burnaboy dey rant about how Nigerians dey treat am, J Cole just dey rap Wetin no concern us 😭😭😭 — LENNY 👑 (@TheLenny_) August 25, 2023

Burna Boy album get substance, e get evidence. — Bayo Otedola (@mister_ade5) August 25, 2023

This Burna boy “I told them” album is not even bad tbh but the whole afrobeats has no substance rant just made people expect william Shakespeare lyrical contents — BIG AYO🔰 (@47kasz) August 25, 2023

Burna Boy gave 21 Savage & J Cole their career first miss pic.twitter.com/riQN14Jfpa — 21 Nut Savage 🏂 (@yobrxxzy) August 25, 2023

Burna Boy is who he thinks he is unfortunately 😂😂😂. He is HIM. — • (@nkolichika) August 25, 2023

Please o Billboard and the rest, Burna boy’s genre is Afro-Fusion oh, don’t use this album to judge Afrobeats. We make good music 🙏 — wande (@blaccmajek) August 25, 2023