See 10 Influencers to watch out for as you plan that marketing campaign

As more consumers globally continue to depend deeply on brands and institutions, the need for brand trust becomes much more important. As a result, the mediation of brand trust in form of influencer promotion and endorsement has become essential in product marketing and brand communication. The main purpose of influencer endorsement in promotion is to be the product recommended by the people that consumers trust and thus increase both brand awareness and sales.

One way to improve loyalty with customers is to try and be authentic and trustworthy. Influencer marketing harnesses the reach, authenticity and personality of individuals who have built up their own following in a specific niche with a particular target audience.

Selected across different sectors, these are some of Nigeria’s top influencers:

Erica Ngozi Nlewedim

Dr Ayodeji Richard Makun

Ali Nuhu Mohammed

Elizabeth Aishat Anjorin

Enyinna Nwigwe

Blossom Chukwujekwu

Sharon Ooja

Maryam Ado Mohammed

Hadiza Aliyu

Gbemi Olateru Olagbegi

Erica Nlewedim is a Nigerian actress, model and entrepreneur, born Nlewedim Ngozi Ugomma Erica. Erica is one out of many Big Brother Naija housemates whose fanbase grew like a wildfire and has continued to grow over time. As an actor, Erica’s career kicked off in 2015 with a lead role in Secrets and Scandals. She was also featured in the TV Series, Royal Castle for three seasons. In that same year, she starred in the movie Poka Messiah. Over her modelling years, Nlewedim has worked with brands including Glo, Jumia, and so on.

AY, as he is called, started off as a standup comedian and delved into the world of films, giving fans and movie lovers the kind of comedy they may want to see, telling amazing stories along the way. AY is a Nigerian actor, comedian, radio and TV presenter, writer, producer and movie director. Ayo Makun came into the spotlight after acting as Alibaba Akporobome’s personal assistant and event manager. A.Y also wrote going “A.Y wire” as a guest columnist in The Sun (Nigeria) and Gbenga Adeyinka’s “Laugh Mattaz”.

Ali Nuhu Mohammed

Ali Nuhu is a Nigerian actor and director. He acts in both Hausa and English movies and he is also known as the king of Kannywood or “Sarki” Ali by the media. Ali Nuhu has appeared in more than 500 Nollywood and Kannywood films and earned numerous accolades, becoming a household name in Northern Nigeria. Nuhu is widely regarded as one of the greatest and most influential actors of all time in the history of Hausa Cinema, as well as Nigerian Cinema In terms of audience, size and income, and he has been described as the most successful Hausa film star in the world.

Elizabeth Aishat Anjorin

As with other celebrities, Lizzy Anjorin’s name must have passed through your lips or someone you know. Lizzy Anjorin is a Nigerian female actor and movie producer, who features predominantly in Yorrywood – the Yoruba film industry. Anjorin has produced several movies, including Owo Naira Bet that solidified her notability as a movie producer as the movie received multiple positive reviews. She has a followership of over 1.6 million that continues to grow.

Enyinna Nwigwe

Enyinna Nwigwe is a Nigerian Actor, Producer, and Creative Entrepreneur. He is known for playing ‘Nonso’ in The Wedding Party 2, ‘Obinna Omego’ in the remake of the Nigerian film, Living in Bondage: Breaking Free and ‘Tamuno’ in Black November. Nwigwe began his career as a print and runway model before transitioning to professional acting. Nwigwe‘s portrait by Nigerian-American photographer Iké Udé was selected to permanently be on exhibition at the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of African Art, situated at the National Mall of the United States capital, Washington DC.

Blossom Chukwujekwu

Blossom Chukwujekwu is a Nigerian actor who made his professional acting debut in 2009, playing the lead in the 2009 soap opera, Portrait of Passion and has since been on a steady rise. His first feature movie was Vivian Ejike’s Private Storm starring Ramsey Nouah and Omotola Jalade Ekeinde. Blossom has played roles like ‘Lekan’ in Who’s the boss, a gang member in Omo Ghetto: The Saga, and many other lead and sub-roles.

Sharon Ooja

Sharon Ooja is a Nigerian actress who came into the limelight after she played the role of ‘Shalewa’ in the web series Skinny Girl in Transit. She was listed as a top female celebrity of 2020 and a Nollywood actress to look forward to in 2021. She has played roles like ‘Tokunbo’ in Bling Lagosians, ‘Ngozi’ in Lara and the Beat, and is an award-winning actress.

Maryam Ado Mohammed

Maryam Ado Mohammed, also known as Maryam Booth is a Nigerian actress and model, best known for her role in The Milkmaid (2020), which was Nigeria’s representative for the best international feature category at the Academy Awards. For her role as ‘Zainab’ in the film, she won the Africa Movie Academy Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role. Born into a family of actors and actresses, including mother (Hajiya Zainab Booth), younger brother (Ammuda), elder sister (Sadiya), cousin (Ramadan) and aunt (Salma) – acting came naturally for Maryam. In an interview with BellaNaija, she disclosed that she’s been acting since she was 8.

Hadiza Aliyu

Hadiza Aliyu, also known as Hadiza Gabon is a Nigerian professional actress and filmmaker who acts in both Hausa and English movies. Hadiza was named best actress at the 2013 Best of Nollywood Awards. She has also won the 2nd Kannywood/MTN Awards in the year 2014. She presently serves as the founder of the HAG Foundation. Hadiza made her debut in 2009, where she was cast in Artabu. Hadiza Aliyu joined Nollywood in 2017, following the footsteps of Ali Nuhu, Sani Musa Danja, Yakubu Muhammed, Maryam Booth and Rahama Sadau. She was featured in her first Nollywood movie beside Mike Ezuruonye, Mike Angel and Emmanuella in Lagos Real Fake Life.

Gbemi Olateru Olagbegi

Gbemi Olateru Olagbegi is a broadcaster at The Beat 99.9 FM, a serial entrepreneur and a co-host of the “Off-Air with Gbemi & Toolz” podcast. In 2008, Gbemi won the on-air personality of the year at the Future Awards Africa. In 2015, Gbemi founded Gbemisoke shoes. A shoe line created for women with difficulties in shopping for the right shoe size. At the fifth edition of the Arise Fashion Week, Lagos in 2018, Gbemi walked the runway for FIA Factory. In 2019, Gbemi became one of the faces of Megalectrics Ltd for Remy Martin.