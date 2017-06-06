The Late 5: These are the stories that drove conversations today

These are the top five stories that drove conversations today.

1. Banks involved in transfer of stolen funds should be made to face consequences – Osinbajo

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has called for the prosecution of international banking institutions aiding the laundering of stolen funds.

2. Aisha Buhari returns from London, says President is recuperating

Wife of the President, Aisha Buhari, on Tuesday morning, returned from London where she had visited ailing President Muhammadu Buhari.

3. Those calling me an ex-convict are certified illiterates – Kemi Omololu-Olunloyo

Controversial journalist Kemi Olunloyo has described those calling her an ex-convict as “certified illiterates.”

4. Osinbajo seeks Senate approval for $1.5bn loan

Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, has asked the Nigerian Senate to approve a $1.5 billion loan.

5. Dammy Krane rearrested, to face more charges

Nigerian singer, Dammy Krane, alongside accomplice, Chukwuebuka, arrested a few days ago for credit card fraud, grand theft and, impersonation, has been rearrested.