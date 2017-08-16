[The Legislative Blog]: Here’s how Senator Shehu Sani feels about the attack on Charly Boy

Nigerian entertainer turned full time activist, Charly Boy has been at the centre of the protest calling for the resumption or resignation of President Muhammadu Buhari.

On Tuesday, the 66-year-old was nearly lynched by men who are alleged pro-Buhari protesters as he and other members of the #Resumeorresign group took their grievance to the Wuse area of Abuja.

An eyewitness told newsmen, “Charly Boy came to this market with some cameramen doing his protest here. I was standing in front of my shop when I saw him running for his dear life, being chased by those youth. They nearly lynched him, because those youth almost overpowered police security near him.”

While the incident has been widely condemned by Nigerians and Charly Boy has been advised “not to waste his blood on Nigeria”, Senator Shehu Sani has weighed in on the matter with a Facebook message that not condemns the actions of the attackers but briefly touches on the aftermath of such acts.

The Senator wrote, “No matter how unpalatable, we must not lynch,support or celebrate the lynching of anyone for holding political opinions different from ours.When you treat a peaceful protester with violence,you embolden a militant.”

True to his submission, a number of people who left comments on this post blame Charly Boy for taking his protest to a place like Wuse in the first place. This one is an example, “The protestors were absolutely in the know of the massive support Baba Bahari has among the Wuse Market traders. Again, we all know that any such gathering in a market square like Wuse Market can be easily taken advantage by miscreants to loot traders stalls. Why go there with protest in the first place? Charlie Boy is entirely at fault here.”