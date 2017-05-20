Moji Olaiya’s burial canceled in Canada as Ekiti govt intervenes

by Azeez Adeniyi

The burial of Nollywood actress, Moji Olaiya slated for Friday in Canada was canceled, Encomium reports.

This was reportedly due to the intervention of the Ekiti State government which pleaded that her remains be brought to Nigeria.

According to the site, the state government has volunteered to bankroll the shipment of the corpse to Nigeria.

She was expected to be buried according to Islamic rites on Friday until the intervention of the state government.

Her eldest daughter, Adunola, 18, had insisted that her mother’s corpse should be brought back to Nigeria.

The actress had died in a Canadian hospital after a cardiac arrest.

She had given birth to her second child in March.