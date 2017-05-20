The Big 10: These are the stories that drove conversations this week

These are the top 10 stories that drove conversations this week.

Nollywood actress, Moji Olaiya dies of cardiac arrest

Nollywood actress Moji Olaiya passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest in a Canadian hospital.

The 42-year-old reportedly complained of ill health after the birth of her second child in March.

There is brewing disagreement on where she will be buried as her first daughter has insisted that her mum’s corpse be flown back to Nigeria from Canada where she died.

The late actress is survived by her two daughters, an aged mother and her father, veteran performer, Victor Olaiya.

2. NYSC releases call-up letters for batch A

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has released the call up letters for Batch A, having released some days ago, the timetable for Stream I and II.

In a statement on the NYSC website, it was posted, “Attention Prospective Corps Members: The Printing of Call-up letters on-line has commenced today 18th May, 2017. You are therefore advised to login to your NYSC dashboard and print”.

3. Another Chibok rescued by troops

Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, on Wednesday confirmed the release of another Chibok schoolgirl, barely 12 days after the release of the 82 abducted girls.

The Presidency later confirmed that Mariam Mohammed Isa is not one of the girls kidnapped by Boko Haram in 2014.

Isa was thought to have been one of the 276 girls kidnapped by the sect.

The government however clarified that Isa was a JSS 1 student kidnapped from Chibok but not one of the 276 girls.

4. Mercy Aigbe’s husband, Lanre Gentry released from prison

Lanre Gentry, estranged husband of Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe has been released from detention after fulfilling his bail conditions.

Gentry, an hotelier was accused of assault and domestic violence by his wife.

He was arraigned before a magistrate court which granted him bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in the like sum.

Both sureties were to show proof of tax payment and own a verifiable house in Lagos with title documents.

Gentry was earlier remanded in prison after he was unable to meet bail conditions.

5. Trump allegedly leaked secrets to Russian foreign minister

President Donald Trump has reacted to allegations that he leaked classified information to Russian Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov and Ambassador Sergey Kislyak at their meeting last week in the Oval Office.

Sources said Trump’s disclosures jeopardised a critical source of intelligence on the Islamic State. The information the president relayed had been provided by a U.S partner through an intelligence-sharing arrangement considered so sensitive that details have been withheld from allies and tightly restricted even within the U.S. government.

President Trump, on the other hand, thinks otherwise.

6. Budget brouhaha

Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed stated that the Federal Government is confused as to who would sign the 2017 budget.

However, the minister later said he was misquoted.

Special Assistant to Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, Laolu Akande also tweeted that his principal will sign the budget when the National Assembly submits it to the Presidency.

Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on National Assembly, Ita Enang in an interview also said the budget will be signed by Buhari in London then transmitted to the acting President.

7. Dino Melaye launches anti-corruption book

Senator representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye launched his anti-corruption book “Antidote of corruption”.

8. JAMB conducts UTME nationwide

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board conducted the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination across the country.

The agency said 1.7 million candidates registered for the examination, highest in its history.

JAMB also released some of its results two days after the first batch of candidates wrote their examinations.

9. Osinbajo signs three executive orders

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo signed three orders which included ease of doing business, budgetary process and support for Local Content in public procurement.

10. Suicide Bombers attack University of Maiduguri

Two suicide bombers on Thursday night attacked the University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID).

An explosion was heard in the scholol premises at about 11pm while another bomber detonated at about 12am, it was gathered.