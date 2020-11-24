MTN Y’ello Star kicks into full gear as contestants face possible elimination

Following a seemingly lengthy delay, no doubt, partly because of the global pandemic that put a dent in everyone’s plans, the highly entertaining music reality show MTN Y’ello Star is back. The show was announced back in February but just recently took off this weekend.

The main purpose of the show is to empower young music talents in the country by giving those that qualify a platform to be heard. Of course there is the grand prize reserved for the winner, a grand prize which includes; an apartment with an in-built house studio, a Honda Hrv, N5million cash and a recording contract. Regardless, with 9 weeks of screen time, more than one person could get the chance to be discovered and developed. Also the 1st runner up is promised N3 million, the second runner up goes home with N1.5 million, and consolations prizes would be shared amongst 4th to 10th place.

The preliminary stages of the show had hosted 40 participants, all of whom were vying for the 13 elusive finalist spots. The selection of these 13 finalist was overseen by music vets Banky W and Omawunmi. Except that last weekend they made a surprise revelation that a fourteenth spot would be made available for one more contestant.

Seven contestants were selected the upper week, and the remaining seven were selected this weekend. With that, the show has kicked into full gear as fans anticipate who would win it all. Although, there seems to be a favorite already among the judges following their debut performances.

The opening gala on Sunday with a performance by all 14 contestants who performed the Y’ello Star theme song. They also performed a song of their choice and were scored by the judges. As earlier stated, there seemed to be a favorite as

David Garland one of the contestant who performed ‘Uptown Girl’ by Bruno Mars impressed Omawumi enough to score a 9 over 10, the highest score of the night.

Tobi Bakre and Hilda Baci officially welcomed everyone to the Y’ello Star Hub. The 14 contestants that made it to the Y’ello Star house will compete for a period of 9 weeks. During this time, the contestants will have to face many challenges and try to avoid elimination to make it to the top.

The contestants are Okewola Dotun, Precious Freeborn, David Garland, G-Isaac, twin duo of Oiza and Meyi, David Wales, Rael, Caesar, Melody, Uzezi, Fay Fay, Gideon and the visually impaired Jesse Drumz.

At the end of Sunday’s show, Dave Willz, G-Isaac, Uzezi, Rael and Melody became the first 5 contestants to be put up for eviction and will need votes to stay in the competition.

