“Nigeria is too old and too big to fail” – Atiku

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar Sunday, said Nigeria is too old and too big to fail; adding that the option out of the present agitations is to restructure the country.

In a statement he personally signed and made available to newsmen in Abuja, applauded the withdrawal of quit notices given from several quarters.

Key excerpts:

“I (earlier) commended Arewa Youth for listening to good counsel and withdrawing the ill advised quit notice to people of Igbo origin to leave the North before October 1 or face consequences, I similarly applaud Niger Delta youth for rescinding their counter quit notice to persons of Northern and Southwestern descent to quit the South South region.”

“Each and every one of those four goals (against Cameroon) was resoundingly for Nigeria.”

“No one disowns a child when he or she is almost 60. Nigeria is too old and too big to fail.”

“Instead of divisions, what we must do is restructure our Federation till it more closely resemble the almost perfect union that our Founding Fathers chiseled together at the various pre Independence conferences.”