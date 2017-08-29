Paris Jackson pays tribute to late father, Michael on his 59th Birthday

by Wareez Odunayo

Today marks what would have been the late king of pop, Michael Jackson’s 59th birthday. Eight years after his death, Jackson continues to be in his daughter, Paris Jackson’s heart.

19-year-old Paris took to Instagram early Tuesday to post a photo from her childhood and a touching message, stressing that he was “the love of [her] life” and that he taught her “how to dream”. “Birthday wishes to the love of my life, the one person who showed me what passion truly was, the one that gave me solid morals to live by and how to dream.”

“I will never feel love again the way i did with you, you are always with me and i am always with you. Though i am not you, and you are not me, i know with all of my being that we are one and our souls will never change in that way. Thank you for the magic, forever and always”, she wrote.

Michael Jackson died at age 50 from propofol and benzodiazepine intoxication in June 2009 at his Los Angeles home. In 2011, his physician, Conrad Murray, was convicted of involuntary manslaughter for administering the drugs.

The King of Pop’s daughter has continued his message of kindness and activism, taking time during the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards to call out “Nazi white supremacist jerks” and encourage others to stand up against injustice.

“We have zero tolerance for their violence, their hatred and their discrimination,” she said, calling for unity. “We must resist”, she told the crowd.