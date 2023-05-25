President Buhari Bestows GCFR on Tinubu and GCON on Shettima

President Muhammadu Buhari has conferred national honours on President-elect Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima, the vice-president-elect.

Tinubu has been honored with the Grand Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (GCFR), while Shettima received the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON). The investiture ceremony took place on Thursday at the State House in Abuja.

The event not only marked the official handover of transition documents from Buhari to Tinubu but also symbolized the trust and confidence the president has in the incoming leadership.

President Buhari expressed his belief that Nigeria is in capable hands, acknowledging the accomplishments of his own tenure while reminding Tinubu of the responsibilities that come with leadership.

Last week, the federal government unveiled the program of activities designed to usher in the Tinubu administration. Titled ‘NIGERIA: Better together’, the transition program comprises 13 events spread across eight days, culminating in Tinubu’s swearing-in ceremony on May 29 at Eagle Square in Abuja.

The conferment of national honours upon President-elect Tinubu and Vice-President-elect Shettima represents a significant recognition of their contributions to the nation and underscores the continuity of leadership as Nigeria prepares for a new chapter in its history.