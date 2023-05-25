President Buhari Bestows GCFR on Tinubu and GCON on Shettima

President Muhammadu Buhari has conferred national honours on President-elect Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima, the vice-president-elect.

Tinubu has been honored with the Grand Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (GCFR), while Shettima received the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON). The investiture ceremony took place on Thursday at the State House in Abuja.

The event not only marked the official handover of transition documents from Buhari to Tinubu but also symbolized the trust and confidence the president has in the incoming leadership.

President Buhari expressed his belief that Nigeria is in capable hands, acknowledging the accomplishments of his own tenure while reminding Tinubu of the responsibilities that come with leadership.

Last week, the federal government unveiled the program of activities designed to usher in the Tinubu administration. Titled ‘NIGERIA: Better together’, the transition program comprises 13 events spread across eight days, culminating in Tinubu’s swearing-in ceremony on May 29 at Eagle Square in Abuja.

The conferment of national honours upon President-elect Tinubu and Vice-President-elect Shettima represents a significant recognition of their contributions to the nation and underscores the continuity of leadership as Nigeria prepares for a new chapter in its history.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

YNaija May 24, 2023

Central Bank of Nigeria Raises Interest Rates to Tackle Soaring Inflation – Here are all the details

In response to Nigeria’s mounting inflationary pressures, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has recently announced a decision to raise ...

YNaija May 23, 2023

President Buhari Reveals Reasons for Border Closure and Inaugurates New Customs Headquarters

President Muhammadu Buhari has reiterated his decision to close Nigeria’s land borders, emphasizing that it was aimed at encouraging Nigerians ...

YNaija May 22, 2023

All You Need to Know about the Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemical Project

In a momentous occasion today, the Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemical Project, a subsidiary of Dangote Industries Limited led by ...

YNaija May 20, 2023

US-Russian Relations Hit a New Low as Barack Obama and Celebrities Face Entry Ban

In a tit-for-tat move following the latest wave of sanctions imposed by Washington, Russia announced on Friday that it had ...

YNaija May 19, 2023

Court Lifts Suspension Order on Abure and Other Labour Party Executives

Justice Hamza Muazu of the FCT High Court on Friday granted an order of stay execution on the suspension of ...

YNaija May 19, 2023

Why the UN Is Seeking $396M Fund to Avert Humanitarian Crisis in Northern Nigeria

In a dire call to action, the United Nations (UN) has declared that immediate intervention is crucial to salvaging a ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail