We are ready to reclaim South-West – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the South-West has said it would reclaim its influence in the region.

The party it would begin its mission from the Ekiti governorship election this year.

In a statement on Monday by the Zonal Publicity Secretary, Rev. Bunmi Jenyo, the party said the smooth organisation of its non-elective National Convention has shown that the party was ready to take over power.

“The South-West Zone of the Peoples Democratic Party, under the able leadership of the National Vice-Chairman (South-West), Dr. Eddy Olafeso, hereby expresses profound gratitude to all our leaders and loyal members in the zone, especially for standing by the zonal executives throughout our struggles till this day.

“The appreciation becomes imperative as your unalloyed support, resilience and doggedness for over 14 months ahead of this well-deserved triumph of truth and justice really showed your love for the membership of our great party and Nigerian citizens in general.

“While we look forward to seeing your continuing determination to uphold the cause of justice, equity and good governance in all areas of administration, we cannot but appreciate you for the huge confidence and responsibility reposed in Dr. Eddy Olafeso-led zonal executive.

“Without mincing words, the zonal executive members are happily prepared to pilot the political affairs of the South-West states to an enviable height, with a view to salvaging citizens from the shackles of maladministration that is currently obtainable in the ruling All Progressives Congress.

“The zonal officers are also prepared to heal the wounds of our great party, within and outside the PDP, in each of the six states in preparation for the forthcoming elections in 2018 and 2019.”