Those who reinstated Maina work for Buhari, not me | Jonathan replies Presidency

malabu

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has described as ridiculous allegations by the Presidency that  government officials loyal to him reinstated ex-chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina.

Buhari’s media aide, Garba Shehu on Wednesday had said some officials who were still loyal to the former President facilitated Maina’s return.

Background:

Jonathan’s reaction:

While speaking through his media aide, Ikechukwu Eze, Jonathan said;

  • The claim is ridiculous.
  • He left lower two years ago and could not have reinstated a fugitive.

He said, “It is ridiculous to say that Jonathan’s loyalists brought Maina back into service.  Is it his loyalists that are in government? Somebody who has left office over two years, his loyalists still brought in a fugitive to power? It is laughable.

“Is it his loyalists that also promoted him and made him an acting director from the position of an assistant director?  These are the questions they should answer.

“It is funny. It doesn’t make any sense. Is it Jonathan’s men that reinstated him into office, wrote a letter to him and asked him to return to work?

“This was a fugitive that ran away from Jonathan’s government and it was Jonathan’s men who also put him in office? Someone who ran from the law? It doesn’t make sense.”

  • Emmanuel Edache says:
    October 27, 2017 at 11:26 am

    who else in Nigeria that does not know that federal govt led by APC or APC as a party is a govt full of lies and accusation? we are all waiting 2019, I think their so called Messiah saint buhari has proven to us who he is! do they still have another saint that will be d Messiah?

    Reply

