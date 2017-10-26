Those who reinstated Maina work for Buhari, not me | Jonathan replies Presidency

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has described as ridiculous allegations by the Presidency that government officials loyal to him reinstated ex-chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina.

Buhari’s media aide, Garba Shehu on Wednesday had said some officials who were still loyal to the former President facilitated Maina’s return.

Background:

Maina was dismissed in 2013 by the Federal Civil Service Commission following a recommendation by the Office of the Head of Service.

was dismissed in 2013 by the Federal Civil Service Commission following a recommendation by the Office of the Head of Service. He was accused of massive pension fraud scheme amounting to more than N100 billion.

Maina sued the Senate, after the upper chamber issued an arrest warrant against him.

sued the Senate, after the upper chamber issued an arrest warrant against him. Maina was dismissed by the Head of Service for allegedly absconding from duty and attempting to evade arrest and charged to court.

was dismissed by the Head of Service for allegedly absconding from duty and attempting to evade arrest and charged to court. Reports recently emerged that Maina has returned to the country, now works with the government and has been promoted.

However, President Muhammadu Buhari ordered his immediate disengagement from office and also queried the Head of Service over his reinstatement.

from office and also queried the Head of Service over his reinstatement. The EFCC stormed a mansion in Abuja belonging to Maina , who is till on its wanted list.

, who is till on its wanted list. Winifred, Oyo-Ita, head of service also denied any complicity in the reinstatement of Maina.

The EFCC recently sealed four houses and 2 companies belonging to Maina.

Jonathan’s reaction:

While speaking through his media aide, Ikechukwu Eze, Jonathan said;

The claim is ridiculous.

He left lower two years ago and could not have reinstated a fugitive.

He said, “It is ridiculous to say that Jonathan’s loyalists brought Maina back into service. Is it his loyalists that are in government? Somebody who has left office over two years, his loyalists still brought in a fugitive to power? It is laughable.

“Is it his loyalists that also promoted him and made him an acting director from the position of an assistant director? These are the questions they should answer.

“It is funny. It doesn’t make any sense. Is it Jonathan’s men that reinstated him into office, wrote a letter to him and asked him to return to work?

“This was a fugitive that ran away from Jonathan’s government and it was Jonathan’s men who also put him in office? Someone who ran from the law? It doesn’t make sense.”