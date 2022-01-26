The #BBNaija and #BBMzansi comparisons begin | This is what we know

All comparisons matter. I mean, how would you know learn new things if you did not compare with an other side that has both similar and divergent views? Comparing is how you can tell north, south, east, west in the wilderness, using just the sun and shadows, or the stars. Comparison gives direction, and for social media, it allows for banter – a social media phenomenon that brings people together.
#BBNaija 2021 has long ended, and the organisers may already be planning another; except they considered the 2023 general elections and cancelled a 2022 season. #BBMzansi is here and social media timelines are full of stories and interesting moments from the house. This is causing the comparisons between the two shows.
The housemates for Big Brother Mzansi season 3 were introduced to viewers and each other in a two-hour extravaganza premiere. 9,000 people auditioned for Big Brother Mzansi.
Read also: Polygamy is good, but not the solution to cheating
Big Brother Mzansi: Secrets (also known as Big Brother South Africa 3) was the third season of the Big Brother South Africa reality television series produced by Endemol for M-Net. Big Brother Mzansi used to be known as Big Brother South Africa. Big Brother Naija is the Nigerian version.
#BBMzansi is three days on and the videos, memes and pictures have got into our timelines causing Nigerians, who love to banter, to react. What first caught everyone’s attention is clip of the #BBMzansi housemates taking a bath naked.
The kind of feature #BBNaija fans don’t get to see, except when they are in the pool and almost fully clothed.
Some users do not agree with such content though:
The conversation – more like the banter – picks out a few differences.
The ads:
Ah! The ads. Big Brother could almost choke viewers with ads. But, we know the show is sponsored and is an opportunity for many advertisers. We would pray to reduce the ads, but are we going to pay the deficit?
Reality and the script
Big Brother argue that some parts of the show is scripted. So, the housemates are just playing out a play whose script has been handed to them to make the show more interesting. The advent of #BBMzansi is bringing up that conversation again.
The food
Is this a real conversation? But, but, they are always gathering like primary school kids, counting and calculating monies spent and goods bought in the #BBNaija house?
At least, the housemates are also having fun at the #BBMzansi house.
Omoleye Omoruyi… an apprentice web/game developer, novelist, sensitive to happenings in the world. Meet him @Lord_rickie on Twitter/Instagram
Leave a reply