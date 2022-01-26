The #BBNaija and #BBMzansi comparisons begin | This is what we know

All comparisons matter. I mean, how would you know learn new things if you did not compare with an other side that has both similar and divergent views? Comparing is how you can tell north, south, east, west in the wilderness, using just the sun and shadows, or the stars. Comparison gives direction, and for social media, it allows for banter – a social media phenomenon that brings people together.

#BBNaija 2021 has long ended, and the organisers may already be planning another; except they considered the 2023 general elections and cancelled a 2022 season. #BBMzansi is here and social media timelines are full of stories and interesting moments from the house. This is causing the comparisons between the two shows.

So same people who watched and enjoyed #BBNaija, made it top the trends are the ones that are bashing #BBMzanzi. So the issue here we like seeing things from a distance and different issue when it’s home. — Maria📿 (@ria_ramoloko) January 26, 2022

Omoh! Things dey occur. Big bother Naija #BBNaija is a joke to #BBMzanzi. Who else is watching??? — Domez Predos✍️ (@Domez99) January 26, 2022

The housemates for Big Brother Mzansi season 3 were introduced to viewers and each other in a two-hour extravaganza premiere. 9,000 people auditioned for Big Brother Mzansi.

RE TSENE 🚀! We are LIVE! Tune in NOW to catch the #BBMzansi S3 premiere on @Mzansimagic (ch. 161) and @DStv (ch. 198) and tweet live with us as the Housemates step in to rock.



Stream on the #DStv App here 👉🏿 https://t.co/AugCouLKDI



Mzansi, let's rock! pic.twitter.com/QtEOXrYP21 — Big Brother Mzansi (@BBMzansi) January 23, 2022

Big Brother Mzansi: Secrets (also known as Big Brother South Africa 3) was the third season of the Big Brother South Africa reality television series produced by Endemol for M-Net. Big Brother Mzansi used to be known as Big Brother South Africa. Big Brother Naija is the Nigerian version.

#BBMzansi is three days on and the videos, memes and pictures have got into our timelines causing Nigerians, who love to banter, to react. What first caught everyone’s attention is clip of the #BBMzansi housemates taking a bath naked.

The kind of feature #BBNaija fans don’t get to see, except when they are in the pool and almost fully clothed.

You won't see big brother Nigeria showing this on live tv.Not our Biggie & Ebuka.What is ya'll people doing in south Africa? 😂🛀🇿🇦#BBNaija #BBMzanzi #BBNaija6 pic.twitter.com/MZhy5gmxgo — 🌌Planet BBNaija𓁼 (@PlanetBBNaija) January 25, 2022

Big Brother Mzansi Shower hour 😅😅😅 na like this we suppose dey do #BBNaija

Werey offa martial Cameron #BBMzansi pic.twitter.com/MvHb0lpI6z — Arakunrin Seun (@ArakunrinSeun) January 24, 2022

Nigeria?? Don't even go der!!! Secondly #BBNaija housemates are always conscious of camera. 👀 👀 👀 https://t.co/jBYuAvz7tI — DonˢᵀmamaJ🔱 (@Ifyj14) January 26, 2022

What you guys don't know is that even in #BBNaija house, the bathrooms has cameras all over and the contents(shower time) are made available to top VVIPs who paid for it. Crazy things are happening #BBManzi — Ikwerre 1st Son ♻ (@Kellyflx) January 26, 2022

Some users do not agree with such content though:

I keep saying this . South African are morally bankrupt. What sort of reality show is this .I've never seen a group of persons that lack decorum like SA #BBNaija #BBMzanzi — mrs N. (@khosynely) January 26, 2022

#BBMzanzi no be #BBNaija mate, I'm glad we don't get to watch this in Nigeria, imagine your kids walk into sitting room to see this! https://t.co/CIQTMp9d1J — TweetGad (@Tweetgad1) January 26, 2022

The conversation – more like the banter – picks out a few differences.

The ads:

If it was #BBNaija by now we would have seen the Munch it advertisement a billion times #BBMzansi pic.twitter.com/Xjp4yMjEdj — Mad Titan😈 (@_Thanos_777) January 25, 2022

Ah! The ads. Big Brother could almost choke viewers with ads. But, we know the show is sponsored and is an opportunity for many advertisers. We would pray to reduce the ads, but are we going to pay the deficit?

I'm glad #BBMzansi isnt full of ADs. yoh this is one thing I used to hate about #BBNaija. It always felt like I was watching a never ending AD😭😭. Like punishment 🚮 — kat (@KatTheHumanDoll) January 25, 2022

Reality and the script

Big Brother argue that some parts of the show is scripted. So, the housemates are just playing out a play whose script has been handed to them to make the show more interesting. The advent of #BBMzansi is bringing up that conversation again.

Y’all saying #BBNaija organizers should make it more real just like #BBMzanzi , If you’re opportuned to be on the show, can you go far to that extent? We don’t even know if it real or staged. Lol#BigBrother #Biggie #BigBrotherMzansi #BiggBossTamilSeason5 — Vesti App (@VestiOfficial) January 26, 2022

It’s about to be a competition in these streets between #BBMzansi and #BBNaija . Which one is more real and which one is staged?😂🤣😂😂🤦🏽‍♀️ — CeCe💕🇳🇦🦋🦋🦋🦋 (@sassyclassiCece) January 26, 2022

The food

Is this a real conversation? But, but, they are always gathering like primary school kids, counting and calculating monies spent and goods bought in the #BBNaija house?

At least, the housemates are also having fun at the #BBMzansi house.