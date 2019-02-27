Here are the stories you should be monitoring today:

INEC declares Buhari as winner of presidential elections

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Wednesday has declared President Muhammadu Buhari as the winner of the presidential elections that held last week Saturday. Buhari scored the highest number of votes (15,191,847 votes) while Atiku Abubakar of the PDP emerged with 11, 262, 978 votes.

INEC cancels 146, 355 votes in Plateau

According to the News Agency of Nigeria, INEC said on Tuesday it canceled a total of 146,555 votes from Plateau in the Saturday Presidential election over failure to adhere to electoral guidelines.

Prof. Richard Anande, the state’s Collation Officer, made the disclosure while giving a breakdown of election results from the state’s 17 local governments, at the INEC National Collation Centre in Abuja.

APC wins Ogun West senatorial District election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Tuesday declared Tolu Odebiyi, the APC candidate, as the winner of Saturday’s poll for Ogun-West Senatorial seat.

The Returning Officer, Taofeek Shittu, at Oronna Hall Collation Centre in Ilaro, said Mr Odebiyi won the election for the Ogun-West Senatorial seat, having polled the highest votes of 58,452.

Mr Odebiyi’s closest rival, Olusegun Gbeleyi of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), scored 48,611 votes, while Leye Odunjo of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) came third with 43,454 votes.

International observers laud INEC for free, fair elections in Kano

The Pan African Women Project, an International Election Observer Group, has described the just concluded Presidential and National Assembly elections in Kano state as free, fair and peaceful. The leader of the Group, Ms Belinda Maduna made the remark at a post-election press conference held in Kano on Tuesday. She said the election in Kano state was not only free and fair, but peaceful while eligible voters were allowed to exercise their franchise.

Nigeria army arrests dozens for electoral offences

The Nigerian army, according to a report from the Vanguard, has handed over dozens of suspects to police, after they were arrested on suspicion of electoral offences at the polls last weekend, a spokesman said on Tuesday. Colonel Aminu Iliyasu said the suspects “include an army major and four policemen, a serving commissioner and a local lawmaker in the state.”