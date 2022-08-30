“The Music carry me where I no know” – Tems on her recent wins

BET award-winning Nigerian artist, Temilade Openiyi, popularly known as Tems has written about her music career reaching heights she could never have dreamed of.

On Tuesday afternoon, the multi-talented Nigerian singer-songwriter and music producer used her Twitter account to reflect on her musical career so far. The singer who will perform at the 2022 Global Citizen Festival in Accra, Ghana, disclosed in a statement on social media that music has continued to produce classic works of art through her lyrics and musical content.

Tems made reference to the viral video of a police officer bemoaning the fact that a reckless driver failed to stop the car after she got inside to arrest him by saying, “My people dem, I missed you so much. I was cooking, the musik carry me where I kno no”

Tems also acknowledged a performance of her song “Free Mind” by an American marching band on her social media page from her 2021 EP, “If Orange Was A Place.”

Tems achieved a Billboard Top 10 success as a result of her collaboration with Wizkid.

Wizkid became the first African artist to have a song in the Top 10 of the Billboard chart as a lead artist with “Essence,” which also marked Tems’ first Top 10 success.

In 2022, she has collaborated with a number of world-renowned performers, including superstars like Future, Drake, and most recently, Beyonce.

