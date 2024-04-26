Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Fuel Price Hits ₦1,000 in Some States as Scarcity Looms

Fuel price hits ₦1,000 in some states as scarcity looms

FG reveals proposal for new minimum wage

243 passengers of Air Peace survive as plane makes emergency landing in Lagos

Chess Master Tunde Onakoya receives political appointment

BDC operators trade at higher rates as naira depreciates in FX

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Fuel price hits ₦1,000 in some states as scarcity looms

Fuel prices have skyrocketed in most states as fuel scarcity hits. The highest recorded fuel price was from Kaduna State, as residents buy fuel at ₦1,000/litre.

Most filling stations have stopped selling fuel, while those still selling have increased their prices between ₦750 and ₦810 per litre, generating long station queues.

Residents of Kaduna State have lamented the increase in transport expenses since the fuel scarcity hit the state. Workers complain about being unable to pay for their transportation due to the hike.

FG reveals proposal for new minimum wage

The federal government has revealed that it is considering increasing the new minimum wage between ₦150,000 and ₦200,000.

This news comes as the government, through the Secretary General of the Federation (SGF), is expected to discuss in a fixed meeting with the leaders of NLC and TUC.

243 passengers of Air Peace survive as plane makes emergency landing in Lagos

Flight P47193, belonging to Air Peace and coming from Port Harcourt, was forced to make an emergency landing at Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos, due to the fire warning indicator coming from the cockpit.

The pilots quickly shut down the plane, which had 243 passengers, and rushed to check the situation with the engines after the firefighting crew observed the smoke coming from the engines.

After much investigation, Air Peace announced that the fire warning indicator from the cockpit was false.

Chess Master Tunde Onakoya receives political appointment

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has appointed Guinness World Record Holder Tunde Onakoya as the state’s sports ambassador for Chess as the state prepares to host the national sports festival.

The governor took to social media to announce the appointment while hosting the Chess Master, a nationwide sensation.

Governor Dapo Abiodun stated that the founder of Chess in Slums would train the state’s resident chess players in anticipation of the sports festival, which will take place in nine months.

BDC operators trade at higher rates as naira depreciates in FX

Recently, the naira has performed poorly in the foreign exchange market as it lost all the value it gathered over the past few weeks.

Bureau De Change operators have confirmed that they are trading at higher rates due to the weak performance of the naira in the market.

According to reports, the US dollar is trading at ₦1,308/$ in the official market, along with the pound trading at ₦1,509/£ and the euro trading at ₦1,367/€.