We won’t allow Nnamdi Kanu invade our peaceful state – Obiano

Anambra State governor, Willie Obiano has called on the people of the state to stand up against elements that are planning to disrupt the election.

He said this while addressing a gathering at the Dora Akunyili Women Development Centre, Awka.

This came after Nnamdi Kanu addressed supporters at Ekwulobia local government area of the state.

“We cannot allow somebody from another state to invade our peaceful state and issue unwelcome directives to us.

“We will not fold our hands and watch such an individual motor in people from Abia, Enugu and other outside places to disrupt order in our State”, he insisted.

“Ignore the empty threats. Go about your lawful businesses and sleep with both eyes closed. I will keep watch over you with my two eyes open. I will let anyone who dares us know I am from Aguleri,” he said.