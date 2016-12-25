Peregrino Brimah: Stealing from IDPs is one of the worst sins ever

by Peregrino Brimah

Quran 4:10

(As for) those who swallow the property of the orphans unjustly, surely they only swallow fire into their bellies and they shall enter burning fire.

Proverbs 22:22-23

Don’t steal from the poor, because they are poor. Don’t oppress the needy in the gate. For Jehovah will plead their cause, And despoil of life those that despoil them.

Mathew 18:6

But whoso shall offend one of these little ones which believe in me, it were better for him that a millstone were hanged about his neck, and that he were drowned in the depth of the sea.

Quran 107:1-3

Have you considered him who calls the judgment a lie? That is the one who treats the orphan with harshness, And does not urge (others) to feed the poor.

Quran 4:2

And give to the orphans their property, and do not substitute worthless (things) for (their) good (ones), and do not devour their property (as an addition) to your own property; this is surely a great crime.

Exodus 20:17

Thou shalt not covet thy neighbour’s house, thou shalt not covet thy neighbour’s wife, nor his manservant, nor his maidservant, nor his ox, nor his ass, nor any thing that is thy neighbour’s.

Quran 107:4-7

So woe to those praying ones, Who are careless of their prayers, Those who (want but) to be seen (of men), But refuse (to supply) (even) neighbourly needs.

Ephesians 4:28

Let him that stole steal no more: but rather let him labour, working with his hands the thing which is good, that he may have to give to him that needeth.

Proverbs 21:26

Some people are always greedy for more, but the godly love to give!

Proverbs 28:27

Whoever gives to the poor will lack nothing, but those who close their eyes to poverty will be cursed.

Quran 2:177

Righteousness is not that you turn your faces to the east and the west [in prayer]. But righteous is the one who believes in God, the Last Day, the Angels, the Scripture and the Prophets; who gives his wealth in spite of love for it to kinsfolk, orphans, the poor, the wayfarer, to those who ask and to set slaves free. And (righteous are) those who pray, pay alms, honor their agreements, and are patient in (times of) poverty, ailment and during conflict. Such are the people of truth. And they are the God-Fearing.”

Al-Bukhari Hadith

A Makhzoomi noblewoman (from the tribe of Makhzoom) stole at the time of the Prophet sallallaahu `alayhi wa sallam ( may Allah exalt his mention ) and Usaamah Ibn Zayd, may Allah be pleased with him, wanted to intercede for her. The Prophet sallallaahu `alayhi wa sallam (may Allah exalt his mention) became angry and said: “Do you intercede concerning one of the Hadd set by Allah? Those who came before you were destroyed because if a rich man among them stole, they would let him off, but if a lowly person stole, they would carry out the punishment on him. By Allah, if Faatimah Bint (daughter of) Muhammad were to steal, I would cut off her hand.”

Quran 2:191

…and oppression is worse than slaughter!

Dr. Peregrino Brimah; @EveryNigerian

