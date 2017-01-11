Opinion

Today’s Noisemakers: Barack Obama, Donald Trump, Nigerian Army and others

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. They range from the awesome and brilliant to the OMG, he didn’t. We have made it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

2. Barack Obama

The beloved, first black, 44th President of America will be stepping down on January 20th. But before all that, a meeting was had and a speech given. That speech had us reaching for our hankies, soliloquising about love and wondering how in the hell Donald Trump got the keys to the White House.

 

2. CNN vs Donald Trump

In just nine days, Donald Trump, the President-elect of America will become the President of America. Donald Trump will always be a noisemaker. It is second nature. He simply cannot help it. His Twitter handle tells a glaring story. The other day he was at odds with Meryl Streep over her statements at the Golden Globes awards. Today, he took a jab at a CNN reporter during his media briefing. He said he would not take questions from CNN because they are “fake news”. See video below.

CNN has responded to Trump’s accusations, stating that they are confident in their reporting. What an experience Trump’s presidency will be. Buckle your seat belts, people.

 

3.  American celebrities

American celebrities took Barack Obama’s farewell personally. Some were emotional; others, brutally caustic of the new President.

 

4. Bukola Saraki

Senate President, Mr Saraki has denied any involvement in the removal of Ndume as Senate leader.

 

.5. Ms. Maureen Kabrik, Bukky Shonibare,  for the Chibok girls

Earlier today, we got our hands on an exclusive interview with the rescued Chibok girls. In resolute fashion, members of the BBOG group are in the government’s face, reminding them to prioritise the girls. We do hope the rest of the girls come home soon.

 

6. Lekan Fatodu

His Twitter handle touts the following designations: Publisher I Entrepreneur I Columnist I Development Advocate I Social Commentator.

After some falling out with a Sahara reporter, this happened.



Sowore, the arrested reporter, has now spoken up.

 

7. Nigerian army

The Nigerian Army has written Premium Times newspaper a watch yourself or prepare to be served memo because it can no more stand idly by while their oga kpata kpata, Buratai, is being defamed. We’ve called it Premium threats.

 

 

