Today’s Noisemakers: Barack Obama, Donald Trump, Nigerian Army and others

2. Barack Obama

The beloved, first black, 44th President of America will be stepping down on January 20th. But before all that, a meeting was had and a speech given. That speech had us reaching for our hankies, soliloquising about love and wondering how in the hell Donald Trump got the keys to the White House.

2. CNN vs Donald Trump

In just nine days, Donald Trump, the President-elect of America will become the President of America. Donald Trump will always be a noisemaker. It is second nature. He simply cannot help it. His Twitter handle tells a glaring story. The other day he was at odds with Meryl Streep over her statements at the Golden Globes awards. Today, he took a jab at a CNN reporter during his media briefing. He said he would not take questions from CNN because they are “fake news”. See video below.

Donald Trump refuses answer questions from CNN calling them fake news https://t.co/aq0gwA0SAI — Sky News (@SkyNews) January 11, 2017

CNN has responded to Trump’s accusations, stating that they are confident in their reporting. What an experience Trump’s presidency will be. Buckle your seat belts, people.

3. American celebrities

American celebrities took Barack Obama’s farewell personally. Some were emotional; others, brutally caustic of the new President.

.@POTUS @BarackObama I love you more than I have space on Twitter to describe. #ObamaFarewell — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 11, 2017

Hope you enjoyed Obama's speech. You won't hear anything so cogent and kind for a long time. So, with complete sincerity: THANKS, OBAMA. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) January 11, 2017

This classy eloquent #ObamaFarewell on the heels of today's latest #PEOTUS crap is invigorating my patriotic soul. #vigilantbutnotafraid — Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) January 11, 2017

Watching Obama's final address, and realizing how very, very far we are about to descend. Farewell, O Captain my Captain! Heavens save us. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) January 11, 2017

I don't want this speech to end. #ObamaFarewell — NE-YO (@NeYoCompound) January 11, 2017

4. Bukola Saraki

Senate President, Mr Saraki has denied any involvement in the removal of Ndume as Senate leader.

.5. Ms. Maureen Kabrik, Bukky Shonibare, for the Chibok girls

Earlier today, we got our hands on an exclusive interview with the rescued Chibok girls. In resolute fashion, members of the BBOG group are in the government’s face, reminding them to prioritise the girls. We do hope the rest of the girls come home soon.

We say to Mr President corruption must be fought d way it ought to be.When we do Nothing abt corruption it means we are corrupt-@AishaYesufu pic.twitter.com/Pn5xrT5qnM — Ms Maureen Kabrik (@MKabrik) January 11, 2017

By stealing the money meant to fight the war in the NE, they indirectly strengthened Boko Haram by underfunding the Millitary-@AishaYesufu pic.twitter.com/2Jxuk2Py20 — Ms Maureen Kabrik (@MKabrik) January 11, 2017

6. Lekan Fatodu

His Twitter handle touts the following designations: Publisher I Entrepreneur I Columnist I Development Advocate I Social Commentator.

After some falling out with a Sahara reporter, this happened.

👇🏽

BREAKING! I just got Sowore Omoyele of Saharareporters arrested for criminal defamation and blackmail and threat to my life and career. pic.twitter.com/Ep16YtmdTJ — Lekan Fatodu (@LekanFatodu) January 11, 2017

Sowore, the arrested reporter, has now spoken up.

7. Nigerian army

The Nigerian Army has written Premium Times newspaper a watch yourself or prepare to be served memo because it can no more stand idly by while their oga kpata kpata, Buratai, is being defamed. We’ve called it Premium threats.

