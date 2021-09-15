BBNaija: In an obvious plot twist, Saga fails a task woefully

To no one’s surprise, Saga has failed the secret task that Big Brother assigned him yesterday. This was bound to happen eventually as Big Brother put in front of him, the nigh-impossible task of ignoring Nini till his next diary room session. [Read Story here].

Looking at it now, it seems comical for someone to have held their breath with hopes that Saga would see Big Brother’s secret task through. We’ve seen Nini push Saga away, and Saga return to her like a moth to the flames. So, there was literally nothing that he has done to suggest that he was capable of following through on this particular task.

It’s uncertain why Saga feels this emotionally dependent on Nini, and why he can’t see what the audience is seeing. It’s uncertain why he hasn’t learnt from previous seasons, the mockery that comes with being this vulnerable. And it’s uncertain why he would jeopardise his chances of winning 90 million on the possibility of sustaining a fellow contestant’s affection, but Saga has put himself in a very tight corner on the show, one that may affect his chances of going home with the grand prize.

Today, following the disruptive and intense fight between Cross and Nini, Saga went to the bedroom to comfort Nini, there he told her that Big Brother had instructed him to ignore her till his next diary session, to which she simply responded, “Good luck with that.”

He then proceeded to apologise, and it was clear that Nini neither accepted nor cared about the apology. Big Brother yesterday instructed Saga to start a fight with Nini and ignore her, and her fight with Cross today, presented the perfect opportunity to carry out this task, and yet Saga’s baffling love for Nini, blinded him to this.

He could have told her that he didn’t appreciate her conduct and sparked an argument with that. He could have told her, he thinks Cross was right and sparked an argument with that. He could have even told her that he doesn’t like that side of her and wants some space, and all this would have made for premium TV content. Instead, the lover boy went in the complete opposite direction, making him more of a silly character to the fans than he already was.