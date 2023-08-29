‘Calm Down’ Breaks Yet Another Record – How Rema and Selena Gomez Delivered the Ultimate Cross-Continental Song Collaboration

In an era where cross-cultural musical collaborations are redefining the landscape of the music industry, one collaboration stands tall, capturing the essence of transcending boundaries and uniting diverse musical worlds.

Nigerian sensation Rema, whose meteoric rise has been nothing short of spectacular, joined forces with international pop icon Selena Gomez, birthing the sensational track ‘Calm Down.’

As records shatter like glass ceilings with the recent being Calm Down becoming the first song in history to spend one year on top of the Billboard US Afrobeats Songs chart , it’s undeniable that this collaboration is more than just a musical feat; it’s a testament to the power of harmonizing talents from different continents.

A Year of Unrivaled Dominance

Chart Data’s recent revelation that the track has secured an unprecedented one-year reign atop the Billboard US Afrobeats Songs chart is a testament to its enduring allure. This accomplishment not only underscores the infectious rhythms of the song but also highlights Rema’s steadfast grip on the hearts of listeners. Such a prolonged dominance is a rare occurrence, and it underscores the track’s timeless appeal that transcends geographical and cultural boundaries.

While ‘Calm Down’ reigned supreme on the Afrobeats chart, it also made its presence felt on larger platforms. Climbing to the third position on the renowned Billboard Hot 100 and subsequently securing the numero uno spot on the Canadian Top Songs chart, the song showcased its versatility and the broad spectrum of its audience. These milestones shed light on the song’s ability to seamlessly blend its Afrobeats roots with global pop sensibilities, bridging the gap between continents and genres.

A Guinness World Record and MENA Triumph

As if the achievements weren’t already awe-inspiring, ‘Calm Down’ etched its name in the annals of the Guinness World Records. The track became the inaugural No.1 hit on The Official MENA Chart, a pioneering regional streaming chart launched by the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI). This achievement not only underscores the song’s global impact but also emphasizes its ability to create a harmonious fusion that transcends linguistic and cultural differences.

Setting a New Paradigm

In today’s digital age, music’s reach transcends traditional boundaries, thanks to the viral potential of platforms like TikTok. ‘Calm Down’ harnessed this power, with users from around the world participating in its viral challenges. From synchronized dance routines to lip-syncing renditions, the song’s catchy beats and infectious chorus lent themselves perfectly to these trends. The hashtag #CalmDownChallenge became a global sensation, pushing the track further up the charts and into the playlists of millions.

While Rema and Selena’s collaboration stands tall, it’s essential to acknowledge the remarkable collaborations between African artists and Western counterparts that have paved the way for this breakthrough. Artists like Burna Boy, Wizkid, and Davido have previously bridged the divide, collaborating with the likes of Beyoncé and Drake. While these collaborations have undoubtedly carved paths of cross-cultural exchange, ‘Calm Down’ takes this union to new heights.

The track’s ability to leverage Selena’s global fan base and Rema’s already-established reputation paints a picture of true synergy. In an age where music thrives on cross-pollination, ‘Calm Down’ stands as a testament to the fact that when artists from diverse backgrounds unite, the music not only transcends borders but makes history.