Chidinma Adetshina Expresses Desire to Participate in Big Brother Naija (BBN) 2025

South African-born Nigerian Chidinma Adetshina has expressed her desire to partake in Nigeria’s biggest show, Big Brother Naija (BBN), in its next season, 2025.

Chidinma Adetshina, whose name became famous in Nigeria, was a victim of online bullying from South Africans who claimed she did not represent them and could not continue in the South African beauty pageant.

Since the controversy on social media, which threatened her life and that of her family, Chidinma withdrew from the SA beauty pageant and was offered an invitation to participate in the Miss Universe Nigeria pageant.

In a recent interview with Cool FM, the model revealed that she planned to become one of the housemates in the Big Brother Naija show next year.

“I want to enter Big Brother Naija next year. If I can stay away for seven weeks at Miss SA, trust me, I am sure I can do it,” she stated.

