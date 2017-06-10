[The Church Blog] Could Nathaniel Bassey be starting off a spiritual revolution?

Its no more news that one of the most talked about online events in recent times is the Halleluyah Challenge by Nathaniel Bassey. Everyone seems to have caught the idea and are joining the current rave.

Just in case you are still confused as regards what the Halleluyah challenge is all about, here’s your chance. The Halleluyah Challenge is a one-hour long praise and worship session hosted by Nathaniel Bassey where people converge during the hours of 12 – 1AM on Instagram live. You can read more about this here

The increase in the number of participants over the past few days have been overwhelming. From just about 5 thousand participants earlier in the week to over 22 thousand participants early this morning and the fact is we aren’t midway into the month yet so that number would still increase till Instagram can not contain us anymore. Now, you can agree this is some sort of a spiritual revolution.

There are plans in the works to host a Halleluyah Festival in Lekki in the concluding days of this month to wrap up the Halleluyah Challenge and you can trust that to be explosive as well.

Would this become a form of monthly spiritual activity?

Does Nathaniel Bassey have other plans for another exercise in the coming months? We can only hope and wait till he releases another instruction as directed by God. Till then, plan and prepare to attend the next Halleluyah Challenge Online session.