Entertainment Roundup: Jennifer Aniston and Justin Therox announce separation after two years | More stories

Banky W speaks about his skin cancer surgery

Singer Banky W has revealed that he has not dully recovered from his skin cancer disease, even after the surgery.

In a video released by THE NET, the artiste said he is still in pains, even though he has been cured of the disease.

“The good news is that I did get my pathology test back and I am completely cleared thanks and glory be to God. I’m still in a little bit of pain if I’m completely honest with you so that is more difficult because people in Nigeria when they want to greet you and they slap you on the back…but it’s getting better… it’s getting better,” he said.

Banky W had last year revealed that he was going through a skin surgery when released pictures of himself on the sick bed.

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Therox’s two year marriage dissolved

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux have announced their separation after less than three years of marriage.

“In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation. This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship,” the couple said in a joint statement.

The couple got engaged in August of 2012 and surprised fans when they got married in a top-secret wedding on August 5, 2015.

Ciara finally shares pictures of her baby, Sienna

In partnership with her husband, Russell Wilson‘s, new app TraceMe, Ciara has introduced the world to their newborn daughter, Sienna Princess Wilson.

The app will allow fans an inside look into Ciara’s life with her family, her booming music career and her personal style.

Ciara said, “I’m so excited to be opening up my world to you on TraceMe. You guys know that I tend to be private with a lot of things, but with TraceMe I can have a genuine, unfiltered connection with you all. My motivation for this was to give back for all of your support throughout the years. We now have a special place where you can get to know more about me, and see all the fun things that go on with my music, my family, my fashion, and so much more.”

Ciara will also launch a live chat series, Real Talk, in which she’ll engage with fans about a wide array of hot topics.